ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says a bomb inside a fuel truck has exploded in the northern Syrian town of Afrin, killing at least eight people.
Anadolu Agency says some 35 others were wounded in Thursday's blast, which ignited a fire and caused considerable damage to the surrounding area.
The agency said Turkish security forces suspect that the attack was carried out by Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin last year, expelling local Kurdish fighters that Ankara considers terrorists. The Turkish takeover set off a series of attacks against Turkey's presence in the originally Kurdish-dominated areas.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Turkey says blast kills 8, wounds 35 in Syrian town of Afrin
Turkey's state-run news agency says a bomb inside a fuel truck has exploded in the northern Syrian town of Afrin, killing at least eight people.
World
Small leak found from nuclear Soviet sub that sank in 1989
Norwegian researchers says they found a leak from a Soviet nuclear submarine that sank 30 years ago, but it poses no risk to people or fish.
World
N. Korea vows to respond to South's deployment of F-35 jets
North Korea slammed South Korea over its ongoing deployment of high-tech U.S. fighter jets, warning Thursday that it will respond by developing and testing unspecified special weapons of its own to "destroy" the aircraft.
World
Ex-UN chief concerned over monsoon floods in Rohingya camps
Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has expressed concern that monsoon floods could threaten the lives of Rohingya refugees in sprawling camps in Bangladesh.
World
ASEAN defense ministers discuss security proposals
Defense ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations met Thursday in the Thai capital to discuss issues including border controls, terrorism and illegal fishing.