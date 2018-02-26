ALGIERS, Algeria — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started a five-day trip to Africa aimed at boosting his country's influence in the continent.
Starting off in Algeria on Monday, Erdogan is seeking to give a boost to economic relations between the two countries, notably through a business forum organized for the visit.
In a statement, Algeria's presidency said the two-day visit to the country will allow Erdogan to share with his counterpart Abdelaziz Bouteflika "his analysis of the regional and international situation, especially in the Middle East, North Africa and Sahel."
After Algeria, Erdogan will visit Mauritania, Senegal and Mali.
