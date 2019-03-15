ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attacks on mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch calling it the "latest example of rising racism and Islamophobia."
Tweeting in English and Turkish on Friday, Erdogan said: "On behalf of my country, I offer my condolences to the Islamic world and the people of New Zealand, who have been targeted by this deplorable act."
He also wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said 40 people were killed in the attack on two mosques.
Turkey's private NTV news channel quoted Turkish embassy officials as saying there are no Turkish citizens among the dead.
