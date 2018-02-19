ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish authorities have renamed a street where the U.S. Embassy sits on after Turkey's military offensive in Syria that had led to tensions between the allies.

Ankara municipal workers on Monday took down the sign for Nevzat Tandogan Street and replaced it with one that reads "Olive Branch Street."

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch last month to drive a Syrian Kurdish militia out of northwest Syria. The militia group is a major U.S. ally in fighting the Islamic State group. Turkey regards them as "terrorists."

The U.S. State Department has said that it's up to Turkish authorities to decide on street names.

In November, Turkey renamed the street where the United Arab Emirates has its embassy after a long-dead Ottoman military commander following a disputed tweet.