ISTANBUL — The Istanbul mayoral candidates have led their final campaign rallies heading into Sunday's repeat election.
The city election held March 31 saw opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu narrowly defeat former Prime Minister Benali Yildirim, the candidate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party.
The governing party challenged the results and Turkey's election commission voided the vote after Imamoglu had already taken office.
Yildirim has promised to modernize the city's infrastructure and transport systems. Imamoglu focused on urban poverty.
Some analysts say a second defeat in Istanbul would be a blow to Ergodan, who started his political rise as the city's mayor
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Amid tough talk, Trump says he could be Iran's 'best friend'
President Donald Trump said Saturday that military action against Iran was still an option for its downing of an unmanned U.S. military aircraft, but amid heightened tensions he dangled the prospect of eventually becoming an unlikely "best friend" of America's longtime Middle Eastern adversary.
World
Turkey opposition seeks to repeat win in Istanbul redo vote
The Istanbul mayoral candidates have led their final campaign rallies heading into Sunday's repeat election.
World
Secret gardens and co-ed styles hit Paris men's collections
A frothing cherub fountain constructed of striped fabric drew the eyes and camera lenses of VIP guests at Thom Browne's fantastical Paris Fashion Week show on Saturday. Here are highlights from Browne and other designers for spring-summer 2020 menswear, including the many houses showing co-ed collections.
World
Egypt says it will participate in Trump's peace workshop
Egypt's government says it will take part in the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace conference in Bahrain.
World
Climate protesters storm open-pit mine in western Germany
Hundreds of environmental activists broke through a police cordon to enter one of Germany's biggest lignite coal mines Saturday, determined to draw attention to the urgency of climate change after a plan to make the European Union carbon neutral by 2050 failed to find agreement.