ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's data protection authority says it has imposed a 1.6 million Turkish lira ($280,000) fine on Facebook for contravening the country's data laws.
The Turkish Personal Data Protection Council said Thursday that personal data belonging to 280,959 Turkish users, including their names, gender, birth dates, relationship status, religion and search history, were compromised in the data breach.
It said Facebook failed to take "the necessary administrative and technical measures" and did not fulfill its "data protection responsibilities."
Earlier this year, the Turkish authority had fined Facebook $289,000 over a separate data law breach relating to a software bug.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Dutch police arrest suspect in slaying of lawyer
Dutch police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of involvement in the shooting last month of a lawyer, a slaying that shocked the nation.
World
Ugandan activist Bobi Wine defies ban on trademark red beret
The Ugandan pop star and opposition figure whose trademark red beret has been banned by the government is urging supporters to defy the order that he calls a "sham."
World
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
An administrator armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters Thursday, killing at least four before he was fatally shot, officials said.
World
Ricardo Mazalan to head AP's photo coverage in Latin America
The Associated Press has named Ricardo Mazalan, who has covered major stories ranging from the Rwandan genocide to the rise of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, as deputy news director for photography and storytelling for Latin America and the Caribbean.
World
Pope names anti-Mafia prosecutor to court as scandal swirls
Pope Francis named one of Italy's leading anti-Mafia prosecutors as president of the Vatican's criminal tribunal Thursday, just days after a new scandal erupted over alleged financial wrongdoing in the heart of the Holy See.