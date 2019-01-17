ANKARA, Turkey — A Dutch newspaper says Turkish authorities have detained and later deported a journalist, the latest foreign reporter to be ousted from the country which is accused of stifling media freedoms.

Het Financieele Dagblad said Ans Boersma, who worked for the newspaper and other news outlets in Istanbul, was deported on Thursday. She was detained by authorities on Wednesday while submitting documents at an immigration office to extend her Turkish residence permit. No reason was given.

A Turkish government official confirmed Boersma's deportation but said it was "not related to her journalistic activities or her reporting from Turkey." The official provided the information on condition of anonymity in line with government rules.

Since a 2016 coup attempt, Turkey has jailed thousands of people including journalists, academics and human rights activists.