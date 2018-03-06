BERLIN — Turkey's foreign minister is urging Germany to reconsider its travel advice for his country, which has seen a slump in German tourists in recent years.

Mevlut Cavusoglu says the guidance, which warns against travel to southern provinces and the arbitrary arrest of German citizens, doesn't reflect "good friendly relations" between the two countries.

Before a meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Cavusoglu said Turkey was no less safe than European cities. The number of Germans visiting Turkey fell from 5.6 million in 2015 to 3.5 million last year amid security concerns following a failed coup and several extremist attacks.

Asked about Turkey's request for the extradition of Syrian Kurdish politician Salih Muslim, Gabriel said Berlin would treat it "in accordance with the rule of law."