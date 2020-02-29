– Turkey and Russia tried on Friday to step back from the brink of a war that neither side wants, after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in northwest Syria by forces backing the government in Damascus.

But tensions between the two nations — one a nuclear power, the other a NATO member — remained high, not just because of the fight in Syria but more broadly as a contest over who will be the pre-eminent regional power as the United States scales back its global role.

Turkey wants to protect its border with Syria, while Russia wants to show that its military intervention has preserved Syria as a client state. Both sides have said they want to de-escalate, but neither side has been willing to back down, leading to fears of sliding into war. Emotions are running high and the source of their antagonism — the fate of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in Syria — festers dangerously.

Ivan Konovalov, a Russian military analyst in Moscow, predicted that, with Washington out of the game in Syria, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would once again pull back from open conflict and try to settle Syria's future on their own.

Russia and Turkey have been here before — teetering on the edge of all-out war, only to make up — but not with so much of their own blood spilled. Can the Kremlin and NATO's easternmost member once again pull back from the brink?

That is the question after the deadly attacks Thursday on Turkish troops near Idlib. That is where the forces of President Bashar Assad of Syria, aided by Russian warplanes and troops, are battling to crush the only surviving remnant of an anti-government uprising that started nine years ago with backing from the West.

Putin and Erdogan support opposite sides in a Syrian war that has killed up to 400,000 people, and also in the conflict in Libya.

Now tensions are high following air and artillery strikes Thursday on Turkish forces that have plunged relations between Moscow, the Syrian government's main backer, and Ankara into a crisis even deeper than a 2015 rupture precipitated by Turkey's shooting down of a Russian warplane.

Turkey, desperate to keep Assad's last foes alive and slow the tide of Syrian refugees flooding across its border, is determined to prevent Idlib from falling. But Putin is just as determined to see it conquered by Assad so that Moscow can declare victory.