LONDON — Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Tunsil had been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, and coach Bill O'Brien had said Tunsil's status would be a game-time decision.
Right tackle Tylus Howard (knee) was also listed as questionable but did not appear on Houston's inactive list.
Three other starters — receiver Will Fuller, safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Lonnie Johnson — did not make the trip to London for the game at Wembley Stadium.
The Jaguars will play without starting receiver Dede Westbrook and nickelback D.J. Hayden, both of whom had been listed as questionable.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Watch Ex-Twin Brian Dozier be the MVP of Nationals' victory celebration
When it comes to celebrating, Brian Dozier always brings a strong game. On Saturday, during the Nationals' World Series victory parade, he didn't disappoint.
Gophers
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Pac-12, UGA avoid playoff elimination
The last word before the College Football Playoff selection committee starts ranking teams was elimination.With most of the top contenders taking the weekend off, a…
Gophers
For Gophers basketball center Oturu, home is where the heart is
Raised in a family that spent years apart and crossed an ocean before reaching Minnesota, Daniel Oturu calls it "God's work" that he's a Minnesota-grown talent playing for the hometown Gophers.
Sports
Barty beats Svitolina to win maiden WTA Finals title
Ashleigh Barty added to her already stunning year by winning her first WTA Finals title in her maiden appearance at the season-ending event with a 6-4, 6-3 win over defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Sunday.
Vikings
Tunsil inactive for Texans; Westbrook out for Jaguars
Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.