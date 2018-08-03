TUINIS, Tunisia — Tunisian police have arrested two people suspected of planning an attack using homemade bombs containing the toxin ricin "simultaneously" with a man in Germany.

The scheme was interrupted with the arrest in June of the man identified by German authorities as Sief Allah H. His wife was arrested in July as an accomplice.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry spokesman, Sofiane Zaag, said by telephone on Friday that the two suspects in Tunisia, arrested a day earlier, in the plot would eventually go to trial.

The ministry announced on Thursday that the men had been "in close contact" with the man in Germany, of Tunisian origin. It said one of the two arrested in Tunisia was to procure fake travel documents so their German accomplice could flee after his attack.