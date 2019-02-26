TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian authorities say a man suspected of several extremist attacks has assaulted a judge with his gavel during his trial at a Tunis military court.

The 33-year-old Adel Ghandri was brought to court Tuesday alongside several other suspects accused of attacking a military station in Ben Guerdane, near the border with Libya, where assailants allegedly tried to create an emirate on behalf of the Islamic State group two years ago.

According to a statement from Tunisia's military justice system, Ghandri managed to seize the judge's gavel and hit him on the head. It was not clear if the judge was injured in the incident.

Ghandri is suspected of involvement in the Ben Guerdane attack and of playing a role in two other attacks in Tunisia that killed 60 people, mainly tourists, in 2015.