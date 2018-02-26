TUNIS, Tunisia — Spain and Tunisia are reviving ties after a decade-long freeze, pledging notably to work together on security and women's rights.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Tunisian counterpart Youssef Chahed signed eight accords Monday in Tunis.

Rajoy announced a 25-million-euro ($30.8 million) credit line for small and medium businesses in Tunisia, and urged Spanish businesses to invest in Tunisia. Rajoy pledged cooperation in fighting organized crime and support for Tunisia's democracy.

Chahed stressed their joint determination to "fight the plagues of terrorism and extremism, in reinforcing coordination in the security and military domains" and in training programs.

Relations were on hold for nearly 10 years as Spain faced an economic crisis and Tunisia grappled with a revolution and rocky transition to democracy.