TUNIS, Tunisia — Severe floods have struck northeastern Tunisia, killing at least four people and damaging homes, bridges, roads and fields.
Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed visited the town of Nabeul, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital, on Sunday, a day after heavy rains hit the region.
He said that "it's urgent to work so things return to normal." He added the government will help financially people whose homes and fields have been damaged.
Authorities said the victims were two men aged 58 and 68, and two women aged 20 and 25 who were swept away by currents.
Chahed said some areas received as much as 200 millimeters (almost 8 inches) of rainfall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Pope visits ex-KGB headquarters in Lithuania
The Latest on Pope Francis' trip to the three Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia (all times local):
World
Russia blames Israel for downing of plane by Syrian forces
The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday again blamed Israel for the downing of a Russian plane by Syrian government forces and said Israel appeared "ungrateful" for Moscow's efforts to rein in Iran-backed fighters in Syria.
World
Swiss reject bids to improve food quality, protect farmers
Swiss voters on Sunday roundly rejected two proposals aimed at protecting Swiss farmers and ensuring that food from both domestic and foreign producers is healthier, more environmentally sound and animal-friendly.
World
Hamas says indirect cease-fire talks with Israel halted
Gaza's Hamas rulers say their indirect cease-fire talks with Israel have halted.
World
Maldives voters flock to polls despite political turmoil
A raid on the opposition's main campaign office and the specter of U.S. sanctions on government officials did not deter thousands of people from voting Sunday in the Maldives' presidential election, widely seen as a referendum on the island nation's young democracy.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.