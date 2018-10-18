TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian authorities say at least five people have been killed in flash floods in the country caused by heavy rains Wednesday and Thursday.
The interior ministry's spokesman Sofian Zaag said two other people are missing.
The regions of Bizerte in the north, and of Nabeul, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) east of the capital, received up to 200 millimeters (almost 8 inches) of rainfall.
Some schools have been closed and homes, roads and hydro-electric power facilities along rivers have been severely damaged.
Last month heavy rains hit the region of Nabeul, killing six people.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN official: Syria has withdrawn controversial property law
A U.N. humanitarian aid official said Thursday that Syria's government has withdrawn a controversial law that allowed fauthorities to seize property left behind by civilians who fled the country's civil war, calling it a good sign that "diplomacy can win — even in Syria."
World
The Latest: EU says it will be rigorous with Italy on budget
The Latest on Italy's plans to ramp up public spending (all times local):
World
False 'malnourished' report prompts Albania zoo closure
A false report about malnourished lions and zebras at a private zoo in Albania has prompted Albanian authorities to order the zoo's temporary closure.
World
Report: South Sudan armed opposition seized girls as 'wives'
South Sudan's armed opposition abducted women and girls as young as 12 and lined them up so commanders could choose "wives," and those not selected were left to be raped repeatedly by other fighters, a new U.N. report said Thursday.
World
The Latest: Rights groups seek UN probe into missing writer
The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.