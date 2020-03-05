TULARE, Calif. — Police in Tulare, California are looking for a lone gunman who opened fire on a large gathering, killing one man and wounding five others, including a little girl.
Tulare Police Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said a 23-year-old man was killed, and the 7-year-old girl was shot multiple times.
News outlets reported that it happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, as a group of more than 50 people gathered following the burial of a man who died in a car crash. Witnesses said a single person walked up and fired multiple rounds, Hinojosa said.
The scene was chaotic as officers arrived, and the entire department is helping investigate the crime scene, Hinojosa said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
Netflix cancels SXSW screenings, events amid virus concerns
Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
National
Trump store opens in heart of contested Philadelphia suburbs
A shop selling President Donald Trump-themed merchandise in a suburban Philadelphia strip mall has emerged as a magnet for the president's backers and a reflection of Pennsylvania's status as a political battleground this year.
Variety
Tribute to mark 250th anniversary of Boston Massacre
Boston is marking the 250th anniversary of a massacre that helped spark the Revolutionary War.
Local
FBI: Minnesotan working for Pentagon in Iraq leaked classified material
The 61-year-old from Rochester with "Top Secret" clearance shared information on informants.
Nation
Tulare, California police: 6 shot, 1 killed after funeral
Police in Tulare, California are looking for a lone gunman who opened fire on a large gathering, killing one man and wounding five others, including a little girl.