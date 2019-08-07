Tuffy’s Pet Foods of Perham, Mn., broke ground Wednesday in Delano on a $70 million, 175,000-square foot “pet-treats” plant that is expected to employ up to 150 people.

“Tuffy’s is committed to producing great products for four-legged family members,” said Charlie Nelson, president of parent company KLN Family Brands, the parent company of Tuffy’s. “We are equally committed to being a great corporate citizen and an important part of the Delano business community.”

The facility is scheduled to open in November, 2020.

It will feature two lines producing 9,000 pounds of semi-moist pet treats each hour and six packaging lines producing stand-up re-sealable pouches. The facility will be constructed by Kansas City, Mo-based CRB, a design and construction services firm, that expects to achieve “Green Globe Certification’’ for sustainability.

Based in Perham, about 160 miles northwest of the Twin Cities, Tuffy’s has produced dry dog and cat food kibble for over 50 years, under the Tuffy’s brands of NutriSource, Pure Vita and Natural Planet as well as numerous co-manufactured products.

KLN expanded Tuffy’s to Delano, about an hour west of the Twin Cities, because of the availability of a larger workforce.

Tuffy’s was founded in 1947 by Darrell “Tuffy” Nelson in Perham. In 2015, the company expanded with a $70 million, 130,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. Today, it is investing $60 million on a grinding, mixing, storing and receiving facility which will also house a fourth extruder line.

KLN sold a sister company, Barrel O’ Fun, the maker of salty snacks, to Shearer’s Foods of Ohio in 2015.