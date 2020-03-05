The probability of the Wild and Timberwolves winning on the same night is, according to math and logic, not great. Anybody who follows both teams somewhere between casually and passionately knows that.

The Wild has won exactly 50% of its games (33 wins, 26 regulation losses, seven overtime/shootout losses) and the Wolves, entering Wednesday's game against Chicago, had won exactly 30% of their games (18 wins, 42 losses).

To find the probability of two independent events both happening, you just multiply the individual probabilities. Taking opponent and other mitigating factors out of it, at a baseline then you just multiply 50% and 30% and you get 15% — meaning that when the two teams play on the same day, that's the chance of both winning (so, about one out of every six or seven games) this season.

Still, even with that deck stacked against them, the Wild and Wolves had managed a sadly impressive feat this season entering Tuesday's games: On the first 18 occasions both played on the same date, there had been exactly zero times when both won — a fact tracked by the Star Tribune's Ken Chia.

For now, let's focus on the positive: the first streak is over. The 19th time was a charm Tuesday as the Wolves won 139-134 at New Orleans and the Wild earned a huge 3-1 win over Nashville.

So that makes one time out of 19 this season that both teams won on the same night — just a shade over 5%. Math tells us it should have happened three times already this season — rare, but not the unique double rainbow sighting it became this year.

Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell shot over the Pelicans’ Derrick Favors during Tuesday’s 139-134 victory.

In the context of each team's season, though, it makes some sense. The Wolves started a surprising 10-8, while the Wild was ice cold early on with just nine wins in its first 24 games.

Even after winning Tuesday the Wolves were just 8-34 since Dec. 1, while the Wild has surged back into playoff contention with 24 wins in its last 42 games.

But if it seems like they both lose on the same date a lot, well, you're right (more on that in a minute). That said, you would expect both teams to lose on the same night 35% of the time: The 50% Wild's losing percentage multiplied by the 70% Wolves' losing percentage.

This year they've both lost on the same date eight out of 19 times (counting overtime/shootout losses by the Wild as losses) — 42% of the time, or a little higher than what the math would predict. It doesn't help that the Wolves have just five wins and the Wild has just seven on their 19 common dates — both lower than their overall winning percentages.

Ten times out of 19 there was one win and one loss — which is about right. If they should both win 15% of the time and both lose 35% of the time, a split is the predicted outcome 50% of the time.

The Wolves and Wild have six more common regular-season dates left this season, with the next one coming Sunday when the Wolves host the Pelicans (the team they just beat) and the Wild is at lowly Anaheim. Maybe the two teams can replicate the feat?

Regardless, hopefully this has been a lesson: Cherish those rare nights when they both win.