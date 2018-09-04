It's tough going in both directions of Interstate 35 in Forest Lake. Rush hour congestion heading south between Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 97 and a crash in the northbound lanes. Prepare for a wait if this is your travel route.
A crash with possible injuries resides on the shoulder of westbound Hwy. 610 at Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park. The mishap is leading to a gawker slow down in the immediate area. Also look for slow going on southbound Hwy. 169 through the work zone in Champlin and Brooklyn Park.
In the south metro at 7 a.m., the Bloomington Strip is filling in between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue. A lineup is forming on northbound Hwy. 61 approaching I-494 in Newport.
A commute alert for Edina drivers. The ramps from northbound Hwy. 169 to westbound Hwy. 212/62 and eastbound Hwy. 62 to Gleason Road are closed for construction.
Here is your metro traffic map:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Tuesday traffic worst in north metro
It's tough going in both directions of Interstate 35 in Forest Lake. Rush hour congestion heading south between Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 97 and a crash in the northbound lanes.
Local
Man captures his love for Northstar line with new German polka
Make no bones about it, Josh Larson is a huge fan of the Northstar commuter rail line.
Local
Friday traffic: An easy commute with few issues
Friday's generally serve up lighter volumes of traffic, and so far that's the case. The busiest routes may be those leading out of town as travelers take advantage of the Labor Day weekend.
Local
Crashes, congestion mar late rush hour commute
The rush hour slogs along on many routes as congestion and wrecks tangle traffic.
Local
Wednesday traffic: Miserable on I-694 in New Brighton
The drive on I-694 between I-35W and Hwy. 252 has become a grind, with 12 to 15 minutes in each direction.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.