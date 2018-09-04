It's tough going in both directions of Interstate 35 in Forest Lake. Rush hour congestion heading south between Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 97 and a crash in the northbound lanes. Prepare for a wait if this is your travel route.

A crash with possible injuries resides on the shoulder of westbound Hwy. 610 at Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park. The mishap is leading to a gawker slow down in the immediate area. Also look for slow going on southbound Hwy. 169 through the work zone in Champlin and Brooklyn Park.

In the south metro at 7 a.m., the Bloomington Strip is filling in between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue. A lineup is forming on northbound Hwy. 61 approaching I-494 in Newport.

A commute alert for Edina drivers. The ramps from northbound Hwy. 169 to westbound Hwy. 212/62 and eastbound Hwy. 62 to Gleason Road are closed for construction.

Here is your metro traffic map: