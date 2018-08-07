Commuters in the northwest metro are dealing with a little fog and that's slowing the drive along eastbound I-94 from St. Michael to Maple Grove. Southbound Hwy. 101 also was moving slow from County Road 37 down to I-94 at 7:05 a.m.
Congestion is building in the usual places, westbound Hwy. 610 from Hwy. 10 to Noble Avenue in Brooklyn Park, westbound I-494 from Cedar Avenue to Hwy. 100 and northbound I-35W from the Burnsville split up to 98th Street.
It's road work that has westbound Hwy. 55 near Hwy. 100 down to one lane.
Here are some current travel times:
North metro
Southbound 35W from 95th Avenue to downtown Minneapolis: 20 minutes
Southbound 35E from County 96 to I-94: 15 minutes.
Eastbound Hwy. 10 from Hwy. 169 to 35W: 17 minutes
Westbound 694 from 35E to Hwy. 252: 11 minutes. Eastbound is 10 minutes.
West metro
Eastbound 94 from Hwy. 101 to 494: 13 minutes
Southbound 494 from 94 down to 394: 10 minutes
Eastbound 394 from 494 to 35W via 94: 10 minutes
Southbound Hwy. 169 from I-94 to Crosstown: 13 minutes
Southbound Hwy. 100 from I-94 to Crosstown: 13 minutes
South metro
Northbound 35W from County 42 to Crosstown: 15 minutes To downtown Minneapolis: 22 minutes.
Northbound Cedar Avenue from 35E to the Crosstown: 9 minutes
Northbound 35E from County 42 to downtown St. Paul: 18 minutes
Northbound 169 from Canterbury Road to 494: 10 minutes
Eastbound Hwy. 212 from Dell Road to Crosstown: 5 minutes
Westbound 494 from Cedar Avenue to Hwy. 100: 10 minutes. Eastbound 494 from Hwy. 169 to 35W: 10 minutes
Westbound Crosstown from Cedar Avenue to Hwy. 169: 10 minutes Eastbound Crosstown from Hwy. 100 to Cedar Avenue: 8 minutes
East metro
Westbound 94 from Manning Avenue to downtown St. Paul: 13 minutes
Westbound 94 from 35E to the Lowry Hill Tunnel: 15 minutes.
Westbound Hwy. 36 from Edgerton Street to 35W: 6 minutes.
