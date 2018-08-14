A wreck on Hwy. 10 near County Road J in Mounds View has cleared but the jam persists eastbound from Hwy. 65 over to I-35W.

At 7:40 a.m., the usual congestion is forming across the rest of the system, but overall traffic is moving without too much trouble.

Spots with the tightest traffic include northbound Hwy. 61 in Newport from Glen Road up to I-494. A crash at Glen Road is adding to the misery.

Westbound Hwy. 610 is showing some resistance across the Mississippi River bridge over to Noble Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

Minor congestion greets commuters on southbound I-35W from Hwy. 10 down to I-694 and on eastbound I-94 from 95th Avenue to the Fish Lake Interchange in Maple Grove.

Slow and go traffic also is in place on eastbound 94 between Albertville and Rogers. Expect s slight dip in speeds on northbound I-35W from Black Dog Road up to 94th Street in Bloomington.

Westbound I-494 suffers due to a left-lane blocking crash at France Avenue is causing traffic to bog down. Eastbound is sluggish from Hwy. 169 over to I-35W.

Here is your Twin Cities traffic map: