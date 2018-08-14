A wreck on Hwy. 10 near County Road J in Mounds View has cleared but the jam persists eastbound from Hwy. 65 over to I-35W.
At 7:40 a.m., the usual congestion is forming across the rest of the system, but overall traffic is moving without too much trouble.
Spots with the tightest traffic include northbound Hwy. 61 in Newport from Glen Road up to I-494. A crash at Glen Road is adding to the misery.
Westbound Hwy. 610 is showing some resistance across the Mississippi River bridge over to Noble Avenue in Brooklyn Park.
Minor congestion greets commuters on southbound I-35W from Hwy. 10 down to I-694 and on eastbound I-94 from 95th Avenue to the Fish Lake Interchange in Maple Grove.
Slow and go traffic also is in place on eastbound 94 between Albertville and Rogers. Expect s slight dip in speeds on northbound I-35W from Black Dog Road up to 94th Street in Bloomington.
Westbound I-494 suffers due to a left-lane blocking crash at France Avenue is causing traffic to bog down. Eastbound is sluggish from Hwy. 169 over to I-35W.
Here is your Twin Cities traffic map:
A wreck on Hwy. 10 near County Road J in Mounds View has cleared but the jam persists eastbound from Hwy. 65 over to I-35W.
Lexington Parkway resurfacing will bring detours and traffic delays this week
Lexington Avenue in St. Paul will undergo resurfacing this week, and it's a road that motorists will likely want to avoid.
Crashes clear on I-35W and I-35E in north metro
For the moment, the freeway system is crash free. Wrecks on southbound I-35W at County Road 88 in New Brighton. and southbound I-35E at Little Canada Road in Little Canada have cleared.
I-35W and light-rail shutdowns among weekend travel disruptions
The Irish Fair of Minnesota on Harriet Island in St. Paul, the Pizza Luce Block Party in Minneapolis, Saints and Lynx games and a Zac Brown concert at Target Center - so many things to do and places to go this weekend. Road construction and a light-rail shut down might to make it hard to get to there.
Crash on Hwy. 100 in Edina clears, traffic recovering
A crash that had been blocking the left lane of northbound Hwy. 100 in near 50th Street in Edina has cleared and traffic is getting back up to speed.
