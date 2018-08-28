Southbound I-35W is always busy during the morning rush. Throw in a crash and things can come to a standstill. That's the case at 7:30 a.m. as a wreck near 95th Avenue has traffic barely moving.
The commute is slow all across the north metro where roads are wet congestion was building on a number of routes. Some of the heaviest traffic is on eastbound I-94 from Hwy. 101 down to the I-694/494/94 split in Maple Grove. That's 15-minute trip.
The usual slow and go traffic is in place along I-694 between Hwy. 252 and I-35W in both directions while southbound Hwy. 100 is running below the posted from I-694 down to I-394.
In Minneapolis, prepare to hit the brakes on westbound I-94 from Hwy. 280 to Hennepin Avenue.
Westbound I-94 become sluggish from Hwy. 61 into downtown St. Paul and levels are building on northbound Hwy. 61 approaching I-494 in Newport. The jam kicks in at Glen Road.
.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Tuesday traffic: Crash brings big delays on I-35W in Lexington
A stalled vehicle on eastbound I-94 at Riverside Avenue is the only problem on the system, but that does not mean travel will be quick.
Local
Monday traffic: Crashes on Hwy. 169, Hwy. 100 clear
The late rush hour is seeing a big improvement now that wrecks on Hwy. 100 at Glenwood Avenue and southbound Hwy. 169 at Plymouth Avenue in New Hope.
Local
Crashes slow drive on I-35W in Shoreview
A couple fender benders on southbound I-35W in the area of County Road I in Shoreview has traffic slowing, but that's the worst of things on the system.
Local
Headed to the fair? So is everyone else: All State Fair park and ride lots are full
Express bus riders were also facing long lines while those driving to the fair will find streets near the fairgrounds congested.
Local
Here's how to get to the Minnesota State Fair
Avid fairgoers were already lining up to get into opening day of the Minnesota State Fair as vehicles at 5:30 a.m. were parked outside the Hoyt Avenue gate and on Snelling Avenue.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.