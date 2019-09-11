GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Berrios, Twins
The slumping righthander dramatically turned things around, giving up two hits in seven shutout innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 Batters retired to begin the game by Berrios.
30 Homers for catcher Mitch Garver. He has hit the past four Twins home runs.
3 Number of 30 home-run hitters for the Twins for the fourth time in their history and the first time since 1987.
