GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Didi Gregorius
The Yankees star shortstop knocked in seven runs, going 5-for-5.
BY THE NUMBERS
35 Combined hits for both teams, 20 by the Yankees and 15 by the Twins.
5 Runs-batted-in for the Twins’ Miguel Sano.
Twins
Boston beats Tampa Bay 5-4, moves into 2nd place in AL East
Christian Vázquez hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Marcus Walden bailed Boston out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Tuesday night to move into second place in the AL East for the first time since the second day of the season.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Minor, Stroman start on deadline radars
A look at what's happening around the majors today:DEADLINE SHOWCASEContenders will be tuned into starts by Texas left-hander Mike Minor and Toronto righty Marcus Stroman…
Twins
Momentum swings: Twins, Yankees trade big hits before Hicks steals the show
The Twins and Yankees traded late-inning rallies before the Bronx Bombers triumphed in the 10th, capped by a clutch home run and spectacular diving catch by ex-Twin Aaron Hicks.
Vikings
Vikings rookie lineman Pupungatoa sticks to a diet, but don't try it
Vikings rookie Tiano Pupungatoa, of Hastings, consumes roughly 5,000 calories a day to maintain playing weight.
Vikings
Vikings cornerback Holton Hill gets another four-game suspension
After first testing positive for PEDs, the second-year player now violates substance abuse policy.