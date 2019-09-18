GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Marwin Gonzalez, Twins
The versatile veteran was 3-for-6 with three RBI
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Times the White Sox have had 20-plus hits in a game and lost.
11 Pickoff throws to first base in the eighth by Sergio Romo.
482 Distance in feet of Miguel Sano's home run in the third inning, the second longest in Target Field history.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
