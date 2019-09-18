GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Marwin Gonzalez, Twins

The versatile veteran was 3-for-6 with three RBI

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Times the White Sox have had 20-plus hits in a game and lost.

11 Pickoff throws to first base in the eighth by Sergio Romo.

482 Distance in feet of Miguel Sano's home run in the third inning, the second longest in Target Field history.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III