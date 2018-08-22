GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
The left fielder knocked in Mitch Garver with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Runs given up by starter Jose Berrios in five innings, giving up just four hits.
2 Innings pitched by White Sox rookie Michael Kopech, who struck out four in the two innings he pitched. He did not come back after the game was delayed by rain after two innings.
2 Insurance runs knocked in by Jorge Polanco in the ninth inning.
