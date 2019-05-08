GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Berrios, Twins
The righthander gave up four hits with no walks and five strikeouts in seven innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Home runs for Mitch Garver, tied with Gary Sanchez for most in AL among catchers (Sanchez has 11 total).
1.40 ERA for Twins starters in May.
7-17-15 The last time the Twins were 10 games above .500.
ON DECK
Trent Thornton, still looking for his first major league win, will face Kyle Gibson.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
