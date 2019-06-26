GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Eddie Rosario, Twins

His third four-hit game of the season included a pair of run-scoring singles.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Career home runs by Jonathan Schoop against the Rays, his most against any opponent.

.388 Eddie Rosario’s lifetime batting average against Tampa Bay (38-for-98).

37 Consecutive games reaching base by Jorge Polanco, fifth longest in Twins history.