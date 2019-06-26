GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
His third four-hit game of the season included a pair of run-scoring singles.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 Career home runs by Jonathan Schoop against the Rays, his most against any opponent.
.388 Eddie Rosario’s lifetime batting average against Tampa Bay (38-for-98).
37 Consecutive games reaching base by Jorge Polanco, fifth longest in Twins history.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins rough up another Cy Youbg winner in 9-4 victory over Tampa Bay
Blake Snell allowed 11 hits, recorded only 10 outs, and became the fifth Cy Young winner, including both of last year's awardees, to absorb a loss against the Twins this season.
Twins
Royal flush: Dozier's slam leads KC to stunning comeback win
Brad Hand's sublime season came to stunning end.
Sports
IOC to change process of Olympic bid races, host elections
The IOC is changing how and when it picks Olympic hosts, and will approach candidates who can be from multiple cities or countries.
Twins
Souhan: A few losses doesn't mean Twins are anywhere near a slump
Their performance over the past two weeks doesn't qualify as a toe stub, much less a headlong tumble down the stairs.
Sports
Roger Federer seeded above Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon
Roger Federer has been seeded above Rafael Nadal for Wimbledon, despite the Spaniard being higher in the rankings.