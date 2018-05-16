GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jose Berrios, Twins

14 swings and misses, five 1-2-3 innings, and a mere two hits as Berrios turned in his first quality start since April 18

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Games (both by Berrios) in which a Twins starter has recorded an out in the eighth.

ON DECK

Lance Lynn faces his former teammates as the Twins try to complete a sweep of all four games against St. Louis.

PHIL MILLER