GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jake Odorizzi, Twins

He retired 12 hitters in a row, and allowed only four hits over 5 2/3 innings, in posting his first win since July 8.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Singles by Joe Mauer, giving him hits in all 10 career games against the Pirates.

7 Go-ahead RBI by Jake Cave this season, in just two months in the majors.

ON DECK

Newly acquired Pirate Chris Archer faces All-Star Jose Berrios as the Twins try for a sweep.

PHIL MILLER