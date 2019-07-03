IMPACT PLAYER: Chris Herrmann, Oakland
In his second at-bat with the Athletics, he launched a go-ahead grand slam off a struggling Jake Odorizzi.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Career grand slams for Herrmann; his other one came on July 23, 2013, during a seven-run top of the 10th inning for the Twins vs. the Angels.
4 Home runs in as many games for Miguel Sano.
1-3 The Twins' record four games into this six-game road trip; they have yet to record a losing road trip this season.
ON DECK
Kyle Gibson returns to the mound after having his scheduled start pushed back three days following his one inning of relief on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Blister derails Jake Odorizzi's night vs. A's, and chance to pitch in All-Star Game
The Twins pitcher is headed for the injured list after getting hit hard at Oakland.
Wild
Bobrovsky says he came to Florida to win the Stanley Cup
Sergei Bobrovsky already has two Vezina Trophies, the award handed out at the end of each season to the NHL's top goaltender.
Motorsports
Ferrucci showing skill, rebuilding reputation in IndyCar
Santino Ferrucci knows better than most drivers that one bad moment behind the wheel can lead to a long-lasting trail of Google results.
Sports
American teen Gauff goes for another Wimbledon win on Day 3
American teenager Coco Gauff will try to follow up her upset win over Venus Williams with another victory in the second round at Wimbledon.
Twins
Odorizzi leaves game with blister; now out of All-Star Game
The Twins righthander tried to pitch with the condition but was removed after giving up a grand slam.