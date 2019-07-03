IMPACT PLAYER: Chris Herrmann, Oakland

In his second at-bat with the Athletics, he launched a go-ahead grand slam off a struggling Jake Odorizzi.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Career grand slams for Herr­mann; his other one came on July 23, 2013, during a seven-run top of the 10th inning for the Twins vs. the Angels.

4 Home runs in as many games for Miguel Sano.

1-3 The Twins' record four games into this six-game road trip; they have yet to record a losing road trip this season.

ON DECK

Kyle Gibson returns to the mound after having his scheduled start pushed back three days following his one inning of relief on Thursday.