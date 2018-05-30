GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Alcides Escobar, Kansas City
The Royals shortstop hit the game-winning home run off Taylor Rogers in the 14th.
BY THE NUMBERS
2: Walkoff losses by the Twins in the past four days after also losing to Seattle on Saturday.
5: Pitchers used by the Twins.
4: Runs scored by the Twins in 22 innings beyond the ninth inning this season.
ON DECK
Twins righthander Fernando Romero takes on Royals righty Brad Keller in the series finale.
