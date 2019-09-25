GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jake Odorizzi, Twins

The second and third batters he faced got hits. He faced 19 more, and none of them did.

BY THE NUMBERS

8-0 Twins' record against Detroit when Jake Odorizzi is their starting pitcher.

14 Twins wins, including five in September, among the 30 games in which they didn't hit a home run

UP NEXT

Randy Dobnak, perhaps auditioning for a postseason start, will face Daniel Norris on a day in which the Twins could clinch the AL Central.

PHIL MILLER