GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jake Odorizzi, Twins
The second and third batters he faced got hits. He faced 19 more, and none of them did.
BY THE NUMBERS
8-0 Twins' record against Detroit when Jake Odorizzi is their starting pitcher.
14 Twins wins, including five in September, among the 30 games in which they didn't hit a home run
UP NEXT
Randy Dobnak, perhaps auditioning for a postseason start, will face Daniel Norris on a day in which the Twins could clinch the AL Central.
PHIL MILLER
