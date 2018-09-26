GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Spencer Turnbull, Detroit
The righthander gave up a run right away but then shut down the Twins over six innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Consecutive outings Trevor Hildenberger has given up at least one run.
12 Consecutive scoreless innings for Kohl Stewart against the Tigers.
10-7 The Twins’ record vs. Detroit this season.
ON DECK
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi will go for his season-high third consecutive quality start, while Detroit counters with lefthander Matthew Boyd.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
