GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Lance Lynn, Twins
The righthander tossed 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball, giving up five hits and one walk.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 outings this season in which Lynn has not given up a home run
21 pitches seen by Detroit’s James McCann in three plate appearances against Lynn
12-8 record for Twins in May
ON DECK
Tigers righthander Michael Fulmer is 3-0 with a 3.50 ERA in his career against the Twins as the teams wrap up a three-game series. Righthander Kyle Gibson will start for the Twins.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
