GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Lance Lynn, Twins

The righthander tossed 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball, giving up five hits and one walk.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 outings this season in which Lynn has not given up a home run

21 pitches seen by Detroit’s James McCann in three plate appearances against Lynn

12-8 record for Twins in May

ON DECK

Tigers righthander Michael Fulmer is 3-0 with a 3.50 ERA in his career against the Twins as the teams wrap up a three-game series. Righthander Kyle Gibson will start for the Twins.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III