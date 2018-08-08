IMPACT PLAYER

Adalberto Mejia, Twins

The catcher’s three-run homer off Carlos Carrasco was all the offense the Twins got, but it turns out that was all they needed.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Consecutive batters retired by Adalberto Mejia before the Twins lefthander had to leave because of a wrist injury, after only 68 pitches.

0.49 Mejia’s ERA in four appearances since being recalled from the minor leagues. He hasn’t given up a run in his past three outings.

22 Consecutive scoreless innings for Cleveland pitching against the Twins before Garver’s home run.

ON DECK

The Twins are 0-3 against the Indians when Jake Odorizzi has started against them.