GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Miguel Sano, Twins

Drove in the Twins' first run with an RBI single and the last two with a long home run to center field.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Career victories for Lewis Thorpe; his first came against the Yankees, his second against the Red Sox.

6 Pitchers used by the Twins, after opening with Randy Dobnak for one inning.

ON DECK

The Twins hope an extra day of rest will help Jose Berrios get back on track after a rough August. He faces 16-game winner Eduardo Rodriguez.

PHIL MILLER