GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Miguel Sano, Twins
Drove in the Twins' first run with an RBI single and the last two with a long home run to center field.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Career victories for Lewis Thorpe; his first came against the Yankees, his second against the Red Sox.
6 Pitchers used by the Twins, after opening with Randy Dobnak for one inning.
ON DECK
The Twins hope an extra day of rest will help Jose Berrios get back on track after a rough August. He faces 16-game winner Eduardo Rodriguez.
PHIL MILLER
More From Sports
Twins
Tuesday's Twins-Boston game recap
GAME RECAPIMPACT PLAYERMiguel Sano, TwinsHe was 1-for-22 in Fenway the past two years but took care of that with a single, a long homer and…
MN United
Pitch perfect: USWNT cruises to 3-0 shutout at sold-out Allianz Field
Carli Lloyd scored twice in the in the opening 31 minutes on a night when six teammates – including stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle – did not play because of injury and other commitments.
Twins
Soler eclipses KC home run record, Royals beat Tigers
Jorge Soler got Kansas City going with a record-breaking home run before Ryan O'Hearn ended the game with one swing of his bat.
Twins
Rogers locks it down for Twins in victory at Fenway Park
Thanks to Taylor Rogers, the first day of a 12-game stretch against teams with winning records couldn't have gone any better for the Twins, who beat Boston 6-5 and now own a 6½ game lead in the AL Central.
Lynx
Parker, Chiney Ogwumike rally Sparks past Dream 70-60
Candace Parker and Chiney Ogwumike each had double-doubles and Los Angeles overcame a slow start to beat the last-place Atlanta Dream 70-60 on Tuesday night in a game that put the Sparks in position to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.