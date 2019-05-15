GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Mitch Garver, Twins

The catcher hit a two-run homer in the third inning and tagged out the potential game-tying run in the eighth following a great throw from Byron Buxton, but had to leave the game after hurting his left leg blocking the plate.

BY THE NUMBERS

.107 Batting average for the Twins with the bases loaded

24-1 Record for the Twins when leading after seven innings

21-5 Record for the Twins when they score first

ON DECK

The Twins will send Jake Odorizzi to the mound against Trevor Cahill as they look to win the rubber game of the three-game series.