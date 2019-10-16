TUESDAY
ADAPTED SOCCER
PI DIVISION
• Dakota United 6, Minneapolis 0
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BIG 9 CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Owatonna Brooktree G.C.
• Rochester Century 81, Mankato East 83, Winona 88, Faribault 97, Owatonna 118, Albert Lea 156, Northfield 171, Rochester Mayo 176, Rochester John Marshall 213, Mankato West 270, Red Wing 278, Austin 294. Medalist (5,000 meters): Carter Briggs, Winona, 15:44.9.
CENTENNIAL INVITATIONAL
• Buffalo 26, Armstrong 61, Centennial 85, Osseo 87, Christ’s Household of Faith 264. Medalist (3,200 meters): Nicholas Oak, Buffalo, 10:05.
CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHAMPIONSHIP
At Holdingford
• Maple Lake 57, Royalton 87, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 99, Osakis 104, Holdingford 117, Paynesville Area 123, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area 144, St. John’s Prep 189. Medalist (5K): Carter Grove, Osakis, 17:07.9.
METRO EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS
At St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park
• St. Thomas Academy 49, Henry Sibley 55, Hastings 84, Mahtomedi 105, Tartan 107, South St. Paul 125, Simley 149, North St. Paul 247, Hill-Murray 282. Medalist (5,000 meters): Magnus Herschbach, Henry Sibley, 16:50.1.
METRO WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Hyland Greens G.C.
• Chanhassen 39, Bloomington Jefferson 63, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 90, Chaska 94, St. Louis Park 124, Bloomington Kennedy 150, Cooper 172. Medalist (5,000 meters): Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen, 15:49.9.
MINNESOTA RIVER CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Montgomery G.C.
• Jordan 50, Tri-City United 80, Belle Plaine 84, Sibley East 92, Norwood Young America 109, Southwest Christian 131, LeSueur-Henderson 174, Mayer Lutheran/Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 182. Medalist (5K): Drew Hastings, Belle Plaine, 16:12.98.
MISSISSIPPI 8 CHAMPIONSHIPS
At The Ponds G.C.
• Princeton 50, Monticello 62, Cambridge-Isanti 65, Becker 88, Chisago Lakes 131, Big Lake 157, St. Francis 188, North Branch 220. Medalist (5K): Ryan Young, Princeton, 17:13.3.
ST. PAUL CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Como G.C.
• Highland Park 21, Central 44, Como Park 70, Washington 142, Johnson 151, Harding 153, Humboldt 196. Medalist (5K): Oliver Paleen, Highland Park, 15:47.
SKYLINE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Highland G.C.
• Nova Classical 18, St. Croix Prep 64, Trinity 73, St. Agnes 90, Concordia Academy 142, Maranatha 174. Medalist (5K): Oluwadare Akinmusire, Nova Classical, 17:12.39.
TRI-METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Battle Creek Regional Park
• St. Anthony 29, Holy Angels 54, DeLaSalle 71, St. Croix Lutheran 121, Richfield 122, Fridley 123, Brooklyn Center 215. Medalist (5K): Jack Peschel, Holy Angels, 17:19.85.
WRIGHT COUNTY EAST
At Baker National G.C.
• Delano 59, New Prague 60, Holy Family 79, Waconia 85, Hutchinson 90, Orono 128. Medalist (5K): Adam Brandt, New Prague, 17:08.9.
WRIGHT COUNTY WEST
At Collinwood Park
• Annandale 51, Mound Westonka 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 89, Dassel-Cokato 102, Rockford 130, Litchfield 131, New London-Spicer 132, Watertown-Mayer 226. Medalist (5K): Nels Trandahl, Rockford, 16:46.8.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BIG 9 CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Owatonna Brooktree G.C.
• Red Wing 76, Faribault 96, Owatonna 106, Rochester Century 110, Northfield 115, Winona 139, Mankato West 157, Mankato East 172, Rochester Mayo 196, Austin 235, Rochester John Marshall 286, Albert Lea 301. Medalist (5,000 meters): Grace Johnson, Red Wing, 19:01.8.
CENTENNIAL INVITATIONAL
• Centennial 33, Osseo 42, Buffalo 53. Medalist (3,200 meters): Lex Davis, Osseo, 12:01.
CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Holdingford
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26, Maple Lake 50, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area 64, Holdingford 140, Paynesville Area 144, Royalton 150, St. John’s Prep 178, Osakis 183. Medalist (5K): Gracie Mallak, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19:32.6.
METRO EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS
At St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park
• Henry Sibley and Mahtomedi 39 (Henry Sibley won tiebreaker), Hastings 73, Simley 76, Tartan 115. Medalist (5,000 meters): Linnea Urban, Hastings, 20:00.2.
METRO WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Hyland Greens G.C.
• Bloomington Jefferson 32, St. Louis Park 41, Chanhassen 49, Chaska 123, Bloomington Kennedy 130, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 186. Medalist (5,000 meters): Megan Lee, Bloomington Jefferson, 19:27.2.
MINNESOTA RIVER CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Montgomery G.C.
• Jordan 36, Belle Plaine 42, Mayer Lutheran 65, LeSueur-Henderson 89, Tri-City United 143, Southwest Christian 164, Norwood Young America 178. Medalist (5K): Addison Hoof, Mayer Lutheran/Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 18:57.31.
MISSISSIPPI 8 CHAMPIONSHIPS
At The Ponds G.C.
• Becker 44, Monticello 50, Princeton 83, Cambridge-Isanti 92, Chisago Lakes 117, Big Lake 168, St. Francis 172, North Branch 205. Medalist (5K): Gabriella Witschen, Monticello, 19:32.7.
ST. PAUL CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Como G.C.
• Highland Park 19, Central 51, Como Park 72, Washington 110. Medalist (5K): Molly Moening, Highland Park, 18:25.
SKYLINE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Highland G.C.
• Nova Classical 20, St. Agnes 58, St. Croix Prep 76, Trinity 85, Concordia Academy 137. Medalist (5K): Ave Wolf, St. Agnes, 21:00.94.
TRI-METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Battle Creek Regional Park
• Visitation 19, St. Anthony 49, Richfield 92, St. Croix Lutheran 116, Fridley 141, DeLaSalle 149, Brooklyn Center 186, Holy Angels 203. Medalist (5K): Margaret Dalseth, Visitation, 19:21.89.
WRIGHT COUNTY EAST
At Baker National G.C.
• Waconia 36, New Prague 53, Delano 70, Orono 94, Hutchinson 102. Medalist (5K): Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 19:27.4.
WRIGHT COUNTY WEST
At Collinwood Park
• Annandale 49, Rockford 52, Mound Westonka 55, Glencoe-Silver Lake 87, Dassel-Cokato 147, Watertown-Mayer 164, New London-Spicer 185, Litchfield 189. Medalist (5K): Laura Sunnarborg, Mound Westonka, 19:41.8.
FOOTBALL
MINNESOTA
• Goodridge-G-G 20, Stephen-Argyle 14
• Warren-A-O 16, Kittson Co. Central 6
• Badger-G-MR 20, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Championship
• Lakeville South 4, Rochester Mayo 1
Section 2 • Championship
• Edina 2, Minnetonka 0
Section 3 • Championship
• Eastview 4, Apple Valley 3, OT
Section 4 • Championship
• East Ridge 1, Woodbury 0
Section 5 • Championship
• St. Paul Central 2, Mounds View 1
Section 6 • Championship
• Minneapolis Washburn 1, Hopkins 0
Section 7 • Championship
• Centennial 1, Andover 0
Section 8 • Championship
• Maple Grove 2, Brainerd 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Semifinals
• Austin 8, Byron 1
• Roch. Lourdes 3, La Crescent-Hokah 2, OT
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Bloomington Kennedy 2, Waseca 1, OT
• Mankato West 2, Worthington 1
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Holy Angels 5, St. Paul Humboldt 0
• Simley 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Hill-Murray 2, St. Anthony 1
• St. Croix Prep 1, St. Paul Washington 0
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Blake 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
• Breck 1, Totino-Grace 0
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Duluth Denfeld 2, Hermantown 1
• St. Francis 4, Duluth Marshall 3
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Bemidji 6, Alexandria 0
• St. Cloud Tech 2, Rocori 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Championship
• Lakeville South 4, New Prague 0
Section 2 • Championship
• Minnetonka 3, Edina 0
Section 3 • Championship
• Rosemount 1, Lakeville North 1, OT
(Rosemount wins shootout 4-2)
Section 4 • Championship
• Stillwater 2, East Ridge 1
Section 5 • Championship
• Champlin Park 1, Roseville 0
Section 6 • Championship
• Cretin-DH 3, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Section 7 • Championship
• Centennial 3, Andover 1
Section 8 • Championship
• Maple Grove 0, St. Michael-Albertville 0, OT
(Maple Grove wins shootout 4-3)
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Semifinals
• Roch. Lourdes 2, Dover-Eyota 0
• Winona Cotter 1, Byron 0
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Fairmont 2, St. Peter 0
• Waconia 5, New Ulm 0
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Holy Angels 2, St. Paul Highland Park 0
• Visitation 3, Simley 0
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Hill-Murray 11, Minnehaha Academy 1
• Mahtomedi 3, St. Paul Como Park 0
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1, Totino-Grace 0
• Blake 2, Breck 0
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Chisago Lakes 1, Duluth Marshall 0, OT
• Cloquet-Carlton 2, St. Francis 0
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 1
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 2
SWIMMING • GIRLS
METRO EAST
• Hastings 94, Mahtomedi 84
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 100, Spring Lake Park 83
• Champlin Park 103, Centennial 83
• Maple Grove 94, Andover 90
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 99, Apple Valley 79
• Lakeville North 94, Lakeville South 86
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 3
Singles • Championship
• Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury, def. Amanye Reynolds, St. Paul Harding, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles • Championship
• Brittany Nguyen-Julie Nguyen, Woodbury, def. Jaelyn Orth-Madeline Smith, Henry Sibley, 6-2, 6-2.
Section 4
Singles • Championship
• Nikki Ridenour, Roseville, def. Lauren Splett, Mahtomedi, 6-2, 6-1. True second: Annika Munson, Mahtomedi, def. Splett, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles • Championship
• Amanda Diao-Katerina Smiricinschi, Mounds View, def. Molly Austin-Paige Trondson, Mounds View, 6-1, 6-4. True second: Austin-Trondson def. Molly Anderson-Jana Myers, Stillwater, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.
Section 6
Singles • Championship
• Karin Young, Eastview, def. Nicole Copeland, Edina, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles • Championship
• Jessica Ip-Shay Reger, Edina, def. Sami Bowlby-Brooke Haddorff, Burnsville, 6-1, 6-3.
CLASS 2A
Section 1
Singles • Championship
• Clare Palen, Rochester Lourdes, def. Jane Spading, Rochester Lourdes, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles • Championship
• Emma Brunkow-Eva Wallerich, Lake City, def. Elyse Palen-Ryann Witter, Rochester Lourdes, 6-3, 6-1.
Section 2
Singles • Championship
• Greta Nesbit, LeSueur-Henderson, def. Ally Agerland, Holy Family, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles • Championship
• Elise Bierbaum-Avery Stilwell, Litchfield, def. Vaida Behnke-Neriah Lara, Litchfield, 6-1, 6-3.
Section 4
Singles • Championship
• Arlina Shen, Blake, def. Sonia Baig, Blake, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles • Championship
• Allyson Jay-Bella Suk, Blake, def. Caroline Cameron-Emily Melin, Blake, 7-6, 6-4.
Section 6
Singles • Championship
• Tia Dykema, Osakis, def. Kori Douglas, Montevideo, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles • Championship
• Alissa Thorfinnson-Danielle Thorfinnson, Minnewaska Area, def. Camryn Hoffarth-Mara Vannyhuis, Osakis, 7-6, 6-0.
Section 7
Singles • Championship
• Lydia Delich, Eveleth-Gilbert, def. Megan Muller, Pequot Lakes, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles • Championship
• Anna Seitz-Ava Warren, Virginia, def. Anneka Lundgren-Jacie Smith, Virginia, 7-0, 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Breck def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16
• Mounds Park Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19
• Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-14, 25-18, 25-7
LAKE
• Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22
METRO EAST
• North St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18
• Simley def. Mahtomedi, 25-18, 28-26, 25-23
METRO WEST
• St. Louis Park def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20
MINNESOTA RIVER
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Tri-City United, 25-13, 25-17, 25-12
• Mayer Lutheran def. Belle Plaine, 23-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17, 15-10
• Southwest Christian def. Sibley East, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Princeton def. Becker, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7
• St. Francis def. Buffalo, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial def. Elk River, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
• Coon Rapids def. Spring Lake Park, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 24-26, 18-16
• Maple Grove def. Rogers, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 15-8
• Totino-Grace def. Andover, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 27-29, 15-9
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central def. Washington, 25-12, 25-10, 25-9
• Highland Park def. Harding, 25-5, 25-13, 25-15
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley def. Burnsville, 31-29, 25-23, 25-21
• Eagan def. Farmington, 25-17, 25-14, 25-11
• Lakeville North def. Rosemount, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
• Lakeville South def. Eastview, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 30-28
• Shakopee def. Prior Lake, 28-26, 25-19, 25-22
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Roseville, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14
• Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-12
• Irondale def. Park of Cottage Grove, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-8
• Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
• Woodbury def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 26-24, 25-19
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale def. Mound Westonka, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
• New London-Spicer def. Dassel-Cokato, 26-24, 25-8, 25-11
• New Prague def. Delano, 25-12, 25-6, 25-8
• Rockford def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 22-20
• Waconia def. Holy Family, 25-16, 25-9, 25-9
• Watertown-Mayer def. Litchfield, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chanhassen def. Hopkins, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22
• Cleveland def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-9, 25-13, 25-18
• Milaca def. Zimmerman, 25-8, 25-11, 25-19
• North Lakes def. Lakes International, 25-10, 25-23, 25-7
• PACT def. Liberty Classical, 25-8, 25-11, 25-14
• St. Agnes def. Fridley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Legacy Christian, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14
• St. Paul Humboldt def. Minneapolis North, 25-9, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20
• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Big Lake, 25-11, 25-9, 25-10
• Visitation def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 28-26, 25-27, 25-16, 25-15
• Winona def. Red Wing, 26-24, 18-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-10
RANKINGS
SWIMMING • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 1A: 1. Visitation; 2. Sartell-St. Stephen; 3. Delano; 4. Hutchinson; 5. Sauk Centre; 6. Mound Westonka/Holy Family; 7. Sauk Rapids-Rice; 8. Breck; 9. Mankato West; 10. Orono.