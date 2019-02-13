Rosemount earned at least a share of the South Suburban Conference boys’ hockey title with a 3-1 win at Lakeville North on Tuesday at Lake-ville Ames Arena.

The Class 2A, No. 10 Irish got two goals from senior captain Jackson Sabo as they improved to 20-3 overall and 14-2 in the South Suburban. Rosemount can only be tied by Eagan — if the Irish lose their final two games and the Wildcats win their last two.

Sabo scored 20 seconds into the game and later at 8:08 of the second period. The Panthers got to within a goal at 14:20 of the second. The Irish reclaimed a two-goal lead 1:04 later on a goal by Connor Kenefick.

Eastview 3, Apple Valley 1: Ryan Quaintance scored two goals in a 3:16 span in the second period helped the Lightning defeat the host Eagles. Adam Kratz got the scoring started for the Lightning 22 seconds into the second period. Joe Prouty got the Eagles on the board with 4:57 left in the second period.

Girls’ hockey

Class 1A, Section 4: Ashley Jerikovsky scored 4:51 into overtime to give top-seeded South St. Paul a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Simley in the semifinals. Molly Illetschko and Avery Schwark scored in the second period to give the Spartans a one-goal lead. Ella Reynolds scored 1:51 into the third for the Packers to tie the score at 2-2. Lillie Ramirez got the scoring started for the Packers with 6:40 left in the first period. Delaney Norman made 24 saves for the Packers, including five in overtime, and Hailey Ries had 25 for the Spartans. … Second-seeded St. Paul United scored two goals late in the third period to pull away from third-seeded Mahtomedi in the other semifinal. Meredith Killian scored the game-winning goal with 6:00 left in the game. Sophia Hoppe extended the lead with 1:13 left. Jenna Hoops got St. Paul United on the board at 20 seconds. Kylie Krawczyk tied the game at 1-1 for the Zephyrs. Kenzie Giese made 31 saves for St. Paul United.

Class 2A, Section 4: White Bear Lake’s Calla Frank made 37 saves, including 18 in the third period, to shut out third-seeded Stillwater 3-0 in the semifinal round at Aldrich Arena. McKeeley Larson, Lauren MacLean and Olivia Reif scored a goal each and Sydney Shearen had two assists for the second-seeded Bears. ... Top-seeded Hill-Murray defeated fourth-seeded Roseville 4-1 in the other semifinal. Alex Belde, Katie Kaufman, Haylee Blinkhorn and Nina Steigauf scored for the Pioneers. Maddison Lehto made 37 saves for the Raiders.

Class 2A, Section 5: Maple Grove’s Lucy Morgan stopped 43 shots, including 22 in the third period, to shut out fourth-seeded Blaine 3-0 in a semifinal at Roseville Arena. Mannon McMahon scored two goals and had an assist to lead the top-seeded Crimson offense. Tristana Tatur scored a goal.

Class 2A, Section 8: Mackenzie Bourgerie scored two goals in the third period to give third-seeded North Wright County a 2-1 victory over second-seeded Roseau. Bourgerie scored the game-tying and winning goals 5:46 apart for the River Hawks. Reese Strand got the scoring started for the Rams 3:14 into the second period. Anna LaRose made 38 saves for the River Hawks.

Boys’ basketball

Lakeville South 56, Farmington 53: Abe Strader scored 22 points to lead the Cougars past the host Tigers. Farmington had an opportunity to tie the score at the buzzer, but a three-point shot attempt rimmed out. Jameson Shrum led the Tigers with 14 points.

DeLaSalle 78, Columbia Heights 34: Tyrell Terry recorded a triple-double to lead the Class 3A, No. 1 Islanders past the visiting Hylanders. Terry finished with 15 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Jamison Battle scored a game-high 17 points for DeLaSalle.

