Sophomore Zack Simon scored three goals in the third period as Orono rallied to defeat Minneapolis 6-3 in the Class 1A, Section 2 semifinals on Tuesday at Parade Ice Garden.

The top-seeded Spartans trailed 3-1 after two periods before Jack Suchy and Dane Korsi scored early in the third period to tie the score. Simon scored the Spartans’ final three goals.

The Spartans (19-7-1) will play Breck on Thursday for the section championship. Breck (9-18), the sixth seed, defeated second-seeded Mound Westonka 4-2 on Thursday.

Lakeville North 6, Owatonna 0: Jeremy Santiago and Spencer Schneider each scored two goals to lead the Panthers to the Class 2A, Section 1 semifinal victory in Rochester.

Lakeville South 3, Rochester Century 1: The Cougars advanced to the Class 2A, Section 1 championship game with the semifinal victory. Chaise Leqve, Zachary Bauer and Cade Ahrenholz scored for the Cougars, who outshot Century 40-21.

Mahtomedi 3, Northfield 2 [OT]: Nikolai Dulak scored at 4:23 of overtime to lift the Zephyrs to victory in the Class 1A, Section 4 semifinals at Roseville Skating Center. Northfield led 2-1 after two periods, but the Zephyrs’ Charlie Bartholomew’s power-play goal with 3:31 remaining in the third period tied the score.

Simley 1, South St. Paul 0 [2OT]: Jamie Warrick’s goal 75 seconds into the second overtime lifted the Spartans past the Packers in the Class 1A, Section 4 semifinals.

White Bear Lake 6, Tartan 1: Chase Hamstad scored three goals to lead the Bears past the Titans in Class 2A, Section 4 semifinals at Aldrich Arena. Hamstad scored twice — one a shorthanded goal — in the first period as the Bears (22-3-2) built a 4-0 lead after one period.

Boys’ basketball

Apple Valley 70, Farmington 67: Tre Jones had 30 points and seven steals to help the Eagles (21-4), ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, outlast the host Tigers for their 14th consecutive victory. Adam Weed scored 16 to lead the Tigers.

Champlin Park 81, Maple Grove 45: Josiah Strong scored 24 points to pace the Rebels (20-5), ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, to their 13th straight win.

East Ridge 68, White Bear Lake 55: Sophomore Ben Carlson scored 31 to lead the Raptors, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, past the Bears.

Edina 58, Woodbury 53: Anders Nelson, who scored 79 points in two games last week, scored 25 points to lead the host Hornets past the Royals. Michael Jones scored 18 points to lead Woodbury and become the Royals’ career leading scorer.

Girls’ basketball

Norwood Young America 70, Le Sueur-Henderson 38: The Raiders, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, advanced in Class 2A, Section 2 with the first-round victory over the visiting Giants. The victory was the 11th in a row for the Raiders (24-3).

Waseca 17, Marshall 4: Waseca, ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, withstood the slowdown strategy of visiting Marshall, to earn the Class 3A, Section 2 quarterfinal victory. Waseca led 9-2 at halftime.

Notes

• Wrenshall senior guard Nick Mattson made 17 three-point shots and scored 62 points in Wrenshall’s 116-83 victory over Duluth Marshall on Thursday in Duluth. Mattson’s 17 three-pointers (in 27 attempts) are the second-highest single-game total in boys’ basketball state history and tied for fifth nationally, according to the National Federation of High Schools record book. In 2005, Cash Eggleston of Minnesota Transitions made 20 three-pointers in a game. Mattson also surpassed 1,000 points for his career in the game.

• Ayoka Lee scored 54 points to lead Byron to a 76-54 victory over Winona Cotter in the Class 2A, Section 1 girls’ basketball quarterfinals Monday in Rochester. Lee’s 54 points were four shy of the girls’ single-game state record of 58, set by Lester Prairie’s Kay Konerza in 1982. Lee has signed with Kansas State.