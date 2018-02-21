Unranked Minnetonka upset Wayzata, the No. 2-ranked girls’ basketball team in Class 4A, 60-52 at home on Tuesday night. The loss was the Trojans’ second of the season after falling to Hopkins on Friday.

Senior Katey Brattland scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Skippers.

Jenna Johnson and Jasmine Smiley had 13 points apiece to lead Wayzata.

Minnetonka (15-10) already has defeated two teams that are in the top 10, Champlin Park and Roseville. The Skippers will close out the regular season at Edina on Friday.

The Trojans (23-2) will play Minneapolis South (21-3) on Thursday.

St. Paul Como Park 74, St. Paul Central 45: The Cougars secured their fourth consecutive St. Paul City Conference championship with a victory over the Minutemen. MaKayla Van Nett had a game high 28 points with six three-pointers. Eighth-grader Kaylynn Asberry added 17 points. Jonquelle Warren and Ellie Gubbrud each scored 12 points for Central.

Eastview 73, Eagan 36: The Lightning continued its undefeated regular season with a decisive victory over the Wildcats. Megan Walstad led Eastview with 22 points, and Andrea Abrams had 12. The Lightning close out the regular season at Burnsville on Friday.

Stillwater 83, Cretin-Derham Hall 55: Sara Scalia continued her scoring dominance with 37 points to lead the unranked Ponies over the Class 4A, No. 7 Raiders. The junior leads the state in total points with 665 and is averaging 26.6 points per game, which leads the metro area. Grace Cote added 18 for Stillwater. Frannie Hottinger scored 25 for Cretin-Derham Hall.

Totino-Grace 80, Blaine 69: Carla Meyer scored a season-high 33 points to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Bengals. Madison Doran added 28 points for Totino-Grace. Kayla Bohr led Blaine with 22 points.

Boys’ basketball

Edina 99, Holy Family 76: Anders Nelson set a single-game school scoring record for the Hornets with 47 points, which was boosted by nine three-pointers. Jacob Hutson added 18 points. Nathan Hendler scored 19 for the Fire.

Park Center 99, Elk River 87: The Pirates were led by DJ Purnell with a season-high 35 points. Jarius Cook and Tommy Chatman added 24 and 20 points, respectively. Jack Burger scored 21 for the Elks.

Rochester John Marshall 62, Northfield 61: The host Raiders held Matthew Hurt to just five points in the first half, but he finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for the Class 4A, No. 6 Rockets. Alex Rasmussen scored 16 points for Northfield.

Boys’ hockey

Armstrong/Cooper 3, Hopkins 2: Drew Eid scored the go-ahead goal for the Wings with less than eight minutes left to play. In the first period, Mario Hadley scored the game’s first goal for the Royals. Riley Enderle and Jonah Jangula scored second-period goals for Armstrong/Cooper. Wyatt Nelson tied it up in the third before Eid scored. Armstrong/Cooper will play No. 2-ranked Edina on Thursday in the Class 2A, Section 6 quarterfinals.

East Ridge 4, Park of Cottage Grove 3 (OT): The Raptors trailed 3-1 before scoring three unanswered goals to advance in the Class 2A, Section 3 playoffs. Marco Troje scored the game-winner in overtime, which completed a hat trick. Tanner Stafne scored the game-tying goal with 2:20 remaining in the third period. Mason Porter had two goals in the second period for the Wolfpack.

Minnehaha Academy 8, Red Wing 1: Cole Knutson had four goals and an assist to lead the Redhawks past the Wingers in an opening round matchup in the Class 1A, Section 4 playoffs. Reed Bartelings scored once and had four assists.