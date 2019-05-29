Edina became the first team to qualify for softball state tournament with an 8-0 victory over Bloomington Kennedy at Pamela Park in the Class 4A, Section 6 final Tuesday.

The top-seeded Hornets blew the game open with five runs in the fourth inning to win the section for the second consecutive season. Hannah Sundem led the Hornets offense with two hits and four RBI. Molly McHugh had one hit, two walks and three runs scored, Katy Olive had one hit, two RBI and one run scored, Katie Erickson had two hits and an RBI and Katie Simon had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored.

Genevieve Ovsak struck out five and allowed four hits in seven innings for the Hornets.

Isabella Fierro, Alana Miller, Brinna Kopischke and Ellie Baker had one hit each and Courtney Kopischke struck out five in three innings for the Eagles.

Class 4A, Section 4: Defending state champion and top-seeded Stillwater stayed alive in the loser’s bracket with an 8-0 victory over seventh-seeded Roseville at McKnight Field. The Ponies broke the game open in the fourth inning with four runs. Allison Benning led the Ponies in the circle and at the plate. She struck out 10 in seven innings in a compete shutout while collecting three hits, including two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored as a hitter. Torri Chute had two hits, two RBI and one run scored, Keira Murphy had two hits and one RBI, Cat Smetana had one hit and two RBI and Kacey Buzay had one hit and one run scored for the Ponies. Gabby Spencer led the Raiders with two hits.

Class 4A, Section 1: Mia Kramer hit a home run in the top of the ninth inning to give fourth-seeded New Prague a 6-5 in the loser’s bracket at Todd Park. Kramer finished the game with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored at the plate. She also pitched the complete game with 11 strikeouts. Kennedy Buckman had one hit, three walks, one RBI and three runs scored for the Trojans. Kaitlyn Young pitched the complete game for the Panthers with eight strikeouts. She also had two hits and two RBI. Alexis Hauglund had three hits and McKinley Malecha, Faith Daehli and Jordan Ahrenstorff had two hits each for the Panthers.

Class 3A, Section 7: Top-seeded Cloquet scored three runs in the fifth inning to defeat Chisago Lakes 3-1 in Lindstrom to advance to the final. Lucy Sinkkonen struck out 10 while allowing five hits in seven innings for the Lumberjacks. Brynn Martin hit a two-run double and later scored for the Lumberjacks. Desi Spicer had two hits for the Wildcats. The Wildcats defeated Grand Rapids 6-0 in the loser’s bracket to advance to advance to the final.

Baseball

Class 4A, Section 2: Sixth-seeded Prior Lake scored five runs in the seventh inning to upset third-seeded Chanhassen 6-5 in the opening round at Chanhassen. Sam Emmerich had one hit, two RBI and one run scored, Jett Heinen had two hits and one RBI, Jonah Hoeg had one hit, two walks, one RBI and one run scored and Austin Gordon had one hit, two walks and two runs scored for the Lakers. Carson Hake led the Storm with a home run, two RBI and one run scored. Carson Funk had a solo home run and Andrew Mahlke had two hits for the Storm. ... In the other first round games, fifth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson defeated fourth-seeded Chaska 4-3, top-seeded Eden Prairie defeated eighth-seeded Shakopee 5-2 and second-seeded Edina defeated seventh-seeded Minnetonka 3-2.

Class 4A, Section 6: Alex Sturnicks allowed one run on six hits while striking out three to lead fourth-seeded Armstrong past top-seeded Wayzata 2-1 at Hopkins in the second round. Drew Eid led the Falcons with three hits and an RBI and Tyler Schell had two hits and a run scored. Keegan Nickel and Joshua Gullickson had two hits each for the Trojans. Blake Ask struck out 10 in six innings for the Trojans. ... In the other second-round game, third-seeded Hopkins defeated second-seeded St. Louis Park 11-1.

Class 3A, Section 3: Fifth-seeded South St. Paul scored three runs in the seventh inning to upset top-seeded St. Thomas Academy 3-2 in the second round at Red Haddox Field. Max Meyer allowed two unearned runs in six innings for the Packers. Colten Brewer had two hits and Timmy Smith had two RBI for the Packers. Joseph Goulet struck out seven in 6 1⁄3 innings for the Cadets. Carter Henry had two hits and Judd Fenlon had two RBI for the Cadets. ... In the other second-round game, third-seeded Holy Angels defeated second-seeded Bloomington Kennedy 6-1.

