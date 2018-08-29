TUESDAY

SOCCER • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 3, Anoka 1

• Blaine 2, Armstrong 0

• Centennial 1, Irondale 0

• Champlin Park 4, Park Center 1

• Maple Grove 3, Osseo 1

TWIN CITIES ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical 10, North Lakes 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 7, Richfield 1

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1, Eden Prairie 1, OT

• Bloomington Jefferson 2, Wayzata 1

• Bloomington Kennedy 3, Burnsville 0

• Brooklyn Center 2, Rockford 2, OT

• Cannon Falls 0, South St. Paul 0, OT

• Chanhassen 1, Shakopee 1, OT

• Chaska 0, Hopkins 0, OT

• Concordia Acad. 1, Hope Acad. 1, OT

• Cooper 1, Monticello 1, OT

• Delano 4, Heritage Christian 0

• DeLaSalle 1, Orono 1, OT

• Eastview 4, Roseville 2

• Edina 2, Prior Lake 0

• Farmington 3, Roch. John Marshall 0

• Hill-Murray 1, SP Como Park 1, OT

• Mpls. Southwest 2, Minnehaha Acad. 0

• Minnetonka 3, Grand Rapids 0

• Mound Westonka 3, Waseca 1

• Mounds View 5, Cloquet 3

• North Branch 1, Legacy Christian 0

• Northfield 3, Prairie Seeds 0

• Park of CG 1, North St. Paul 0

• Proctor 3, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Roch. Century 3, Lakeville North 2

• Roch. Mayo 1, Lakeville South 0

• Rogers 1, Fridley 0

• St. Croix Lutheran 6, New Life Acad. 2

• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Moorhead 1

• St. Paul Academy 7, Mpls. Roosevelt 1

• SP Humboldt 1, St. Thomas Academy 0

• SP Washington 1, Columbia Heights 0

• Waconia 3, Providence Academy 0

 

SOCCER • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 0, Anoka 0, OT

• Blaine 4, Armstrong 2

• Centennial 8, Irondale 2

• Champlin Park 6, Park Center 0

• Elk River 3, Coon Rapids 0

• Maple Grove 2, Osseo 0

• Totino-Grace 3, Spring Lake Park 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 8, Richfield 0

• Bloomington Jefferson 2, Forest Lake 1

• Burnsville 2, Mpls. Southwest 1

• Cambridge-Isanti 1, Proctor 0

• Chanhassen 1, Shakopee 0

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, Cooper 1

• Duluth Denfeld 1, Princeton 1, OT

• Eagan 0, Woodbury 0, OT

• East Ridge 2, Rosemount 1

• Eden Prairie 0, Stillwater 0, OT

• Edina 3, Prior Lake 2, OT

• Fridley 4, Legacy Christian 2

• Heritage Christian 2, Delano 0

• Hill-Murray 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

• Hopkins 1, Chaska 0

• Jordan 3, Hutchinson 1

• Lakeville South 8, Roch. Century 0

• Mahtomedi 2, White Bear Lake 0

• Mankato Loyola 1, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

• Mpls. Roosevelt 3, SP Humboldt 1

• Minnetonka 1, Eastview 0

• New Prague 3, Mankato East 1

• Orono 4, DeLaSalle 0

• Providence Acad. 5, New Life Acad. 2

• Roseville 2, North St. Paul 0

• St. Agnes 7, Mounds Park Academy 1

• SP Central 1, Mounds View 0

• SP Como Park 3, Minnehaha Acad. 2

• SP Highland Park 1, St. Paul Academy 0

• Simley 2, Bloomington Kennedy 1

• South St. Paul 7, St. Croix Prep 0

• Spectrum 8, Brooklyn Center 0

• Visitation 6, Northfield 1

• Waconia 6, Breck 1

• Wayzata 4, Mpls. Washburn 0

• Zimmerman 4, St. John’s Prep 1

 

SWIMMING • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Monticello 106, Foley 80

• Spring Lake Park 98, Cooper 74

TENNIS • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Acad. 4, St. Paul Academy 3

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Sibley East 4, Southwest Christian 3

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 5, Osseo 2

• Irondale 6, Andover 1

• Maple Grove 7, Anoka 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville South 4, Rosemount 3

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 6, Mound Westonka 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• North Branch 4, Mora 3

• Park of CG 4, St. Paul Johnson 3

VOLLEYBALL

METRO EAST

• Simley def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Belle Plaine def. Jordan, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17

• Maple Grove def. Andover, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale def. Zimmerman, 25-13, 25-4, 25-17

• Breck def. Brooklyn Center, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

• Burnsville def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15

• Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 25-9, 25-12, 25-16

• Chaska def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14

• DeLaSalle def. Blake, 25-3, 25-8, 25-11

• East Ridge def. Edina, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18

• Eastview def. Owatonna, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10

• Farmington def. Faribault, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20

• Henry Sibley def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16

• Holy Angels def. St. Croix Prep, 25-20, 25-17, 29-27

• Hopkins def. Orono, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10, 25-15

• Lakeville North def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-16, 25-9, 25-9

• Lakeville South def. Eden Prairie, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

• Legacy Christian def. Onamia, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

• LeSueur-Henderson def. Holy Family, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17

• Mankato East def. Red Wing, 11-25, 25-16, 15-25, 25-16, 15-13

• Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

• Minneapolis South def. Cooper, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17

• Monticello def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22

• Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21

• Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-11, 25-7, 25-10

• Mounds View def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 26-24, 25-17

• New Life Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

• North Branch def. Grand Rapids, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

• North St. Paul def. Blaine, 28-26, 25-17, 25-14

• Northfield def. New Prague, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15

• Norwood Young America def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19

• Rockford def. Providence Academy, 25-22, 25-16, 25-8

• Roseville def. Spring Lake Park, 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18

• St. Francis def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 15-10

• St. Paul Humboldt def. Minneapolis North, 25-11, 25-15, 25-5

• St. Paul Washington def. Calvin Christian, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-12

• Shakopee def. Southwest Christian, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23

• Spectrum def. Fridley, 25-23, 25-18, 25-7

• Stillwater def. Elk River, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18

• Totino-Grace def. St. Paul Academy, 17-25, 25-23, 25-7, 25-23

• Waconia def. Mayer Lutheran, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23

• Watertown-Mayer def. Delano, 25-14, 25-14, 25-9

• Wayzata def. Coon Rapids, 25-9, 25-20, 25-18

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Barnesville, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21

• Adrian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23

• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Stephen-Argyle, 12-25, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 15-5

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Osakis, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14

• Bemidji def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-10, 18-25, 25-20, 25-12

• Bigfork def. Blackduck, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23

• Chisholm def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21

• Cloquet def. Duluth East, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, 26-24

• Cromwell def. South Ridge, 25-22, 26-24, 25-17

• Crosby-Ironton def. Hill City, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20

• Detroit Lakes def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-16, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22

• East Grand Forks def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23

• Eden Valley-Watkins def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 25-23, 25-12

• Floodwood def. Northland, 25-10, 25-8, 25-9

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 25-13, 25-21, 25-17

• Greenway def. Duluth Denfeld, 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 15-8

• Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20

• Hermantown def. Esko, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16

• Houston def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-14, 25-20, 25-4

• Jackson County Central def. Heron Lake-Okabena, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21

• Kimball Area def. Upsala, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-5

• Lake City def. Winona Cotter, 25-14, 27-25, 25-16

• Little Falls def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-21, 25-12, 25-17

• Lyle/Pacelli def. Lanesboro, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-19

• Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-7, 25-15, 25-13

• Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-7, 25-12, 25-23

• Murray County Central def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

• Nevis def. Menahga, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal def. Rothsay, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

• North Woods def. International Falls, 25-16, 25-8, 23-25, 25-11

• Park Rapids def. Roseau, 25-13, 25-21, 25-22

• Pine Island def. Chatfield, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20

• Pine River-Backus def. Laporte, 25-9, 25-19, 25-12

• Pipestone Area def. Canby, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19

• Renville County West def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19

• Rush City def. Barnum, 25-20, 25-17, 25-9

• Sacred Heart def. Kittson County Central, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 16-14

• Silver Bay def. McGregor, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20

• Spring Grove def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

• Stewartville def. Fillmore Central, 14-25, 25-16, 25-9, 25-12

• Virginia def. Two Harbors, 25-8, 25-21, 25-15

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pequot Lakes, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Triton, 25-16, 25-11, 25-20

• Wheaton-Herman-Norcross def. Battle Lake, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21

• Win-E-Mac def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 22-25, 13-25, 25-13, 25-20, 15-7

• Windom def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16

• Worthington def. Fulda, 25-17, 25-6, 25-13