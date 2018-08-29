TUESDAY
SOCCER • BOYS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 3, Anoka 1
• Blaine 2, Armstrong 0
• Centennial 1, Irondale 0
• Champlin Park 4, Park Center 1
• Maple Grove 3, Osseo 1
TWIN CITIES ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical 10, North Lakes 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 7, Richfield 1
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1, Eden Prairie 1, OT
• Bloomington Jefferson 2, Wayzata 1
• Bloomington Kennedy 3, Burnsville 0
• Brooklyn Center 2, Rockford 2, OT
• Cannon Falls 0, South St. Paul 0, OT
• Chanhassen 1, Shakopee 1, OT
• Chaska 0, Hopkins 0, OT
• Concordia Acad. 1, Hope Acad. 1, OT
• Cooper 1, Monticello 1, OT
• Delano 4, Heritage Christian 0
• DeLaSalle 1, Orono 1, OT
• Eastview 4, Roseville 2
• Edina 2, Prior Lake 0
• Farmington 3, Roch. John Marshall 0
• Hill-Murray 1, SP Como Park 1, OT
• Mpls. Southwest 2, Minnehaha Acad. 0
• Minnetonka 3, Grand Rapids 0
• Mound Westonka 3, Waseca 1
• Mounds View 5, Cloquet 3
• North Branch 1, Legacy Christian 0
• Northfield 3, Prairie Seeds 0
• Park of CG 1, North St. Paul 0
• Proctor 3, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Roch. Century 3, Lakeville North 2
• Roch. Mayo 1, Lakeville South 0
• Rogers 1, Fridley 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 6, New Life Acad. 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Moorhead 1
• St. Paul Academy 7, Mpls. Roosevelt 1
• SP Humboldt 1, St. Thomas Academy 0
• SP Washington 1, Columbia Heights 0
• Waconia 3, Providence Academy 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 0, Anoka 0, OT
• Blaine 4, Armstrong 2
• Centennial 8, Irondale 2
• Champlin Park 6, Park Center 0
• Elk River 3, Coon Rapids 0
• Maple Grove 2, Osseo 0
• Totino-Grace 3, Spring Lake Park 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 8, Richfield 0
• Bloomington Jefferson 2, Forest Lake 1
• Burnsville 2, Mpls. Southwest 1
• Cambridge-Isanti 1, Proctor 0
• Chanhassen 1, Shakopee 0
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, Cooper 1
• Duluth Denfeld 1, Princeton 1, OT
• Eagan 0, Woodbury 0, OT
• East Ridge 2, Rosemount 1
• Eden Prairie 0, Stillwater 0, OT
• Edina 3, Prior Lake 2, OT
• Fridley 4, Legacy Christian 2
• Heritage Christian 2, Delano 0
• Hill-Murray 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
• Hopkins 1, Chaska 0
• Jordan 3, Hutchinson 1
• Lakeville South 8, Roch. Century 0
• Mahtomedi 2, White Bear Lake 0
• Mankato Loyola 1, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
• Mpls. Roosevelt 3, SP Humboldt 1
• Minnetonka 1, Eastview 0
• New Prague 3, Mankato East 1
• Orono 4, DeLaSalle 0
• Providence Acad. 5, New Life Acad. 2
• Roseville 2, North St. Paul 0
• St. Agnes 7, Mounds Park Academy 1
• SP Central 1, Mounds View 0
• SP Como Park 3, Minnehaha Acad. 2
• SP Highland Park 1, St. Paul Academy 0
• Simley 2, Bloomington Kennedy 1
• South St. Paul 7, St. Croix Prep 0
• Spectrum 8, Brooklyn Center 0
• Visitation 6, Northfield 1
• Waconia 6, Breck 1
• Wayzata 4, Mpls. Washburn 0
• Zimmerman 4, St. John’s Prep 1
SWIMMING • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Monticello 106, Foley 80
• Spring Lake Park 98, Cooper 74
TENNIS • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Acad. 4, St. Paul Academy 3
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Sibley East 4, Southwest Christian 3
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 5, Osseo 2
• Irondale 6, Andover 1
• Maple Grove 7, Anoka 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville South 4, Rosemount 3
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 6, Mound Westonka 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• North Branch 4, Mora 3
• Park of CG 4, St. Paul Johnson 3
VOLLEYBALL
METRO EAST
• Simley def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Belle Plaine def. Jordan, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17
• Maple Grove def. Andover, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale def. Zimmerman, 25-13, 25-4, 25-17
• Breck def. Brooklyn Center, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15
• Burnsville def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15
• Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 25-9, 25-12, 25-16
• Chaska def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14
• DeLaSalle def. Blake, 25-3, 25-8, 25-11
• East Ridge def. Edina, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18
• Eastview def. Owatonna, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10
• Farmington def. Faribault, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20
• Henry Sibley def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
• Holy Angels def. St. Croix Prep, 25-20, 25-17, 29-27
• Hopkins def. Orono, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10, 25-15
• Lakeville North def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-16, 25-9, 25-9
• Lakeville South def. Eden Prairie, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
• Legacy Christian def. Onamia, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Holy Family, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17
• Mankato East def. Red Wing, 11-25, 25-16, 15-25, 25-16, 15-13
• Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13
• Minneapolis South def. Cooper, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17
• Monticello def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22
• Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21
• Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-11, 25-7, 25-10
• Mounds View def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 26-24, 25-17
• New Life Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15
• North Branch def. Grand Rapids, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
• North St. Paul def. Blaine, 28-26, 25-17, 25-14
• Northfield def. New Prague, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15
• Norwood Young America def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19
• Rockford def. Providence Academy, 25-22, 25-16, 25-8
• Roseville def. Spring Lake Park, 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18
• St. Francis def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 15-10
• St. Paul Humboldt def. Minneapolis North, 25-11, 25-15, 25-5
• St. Paul Washington def. Calvin Christian, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-12
• Shakopee def. Southwest Christian, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23
• Spectrum def. Fridley, 25-23, 25-18, 25-7
• Stillwater def. Elk River, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18
• Totino-Grace def. St. Paul Academy, 17-25, 25-23, 25-7, 25-23
• Waconia def. Mayer Lutheran, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23
• Watertown-Mayer def. Delano, 25-14, 25-14, 25-9
• Wayzata def. Coon Rapids, 25-9, 25-20, 25-18
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Barnesville, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21
• Adrian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23
• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Stephen-Argyle, 12-25, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 15-5
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Osakis, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14
• Bemidji def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-10, 18-25, 25-20, 25-12
• Bigfork def. Blackduck, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23
• Chisholm def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21
• Cloquet def. Duluth East, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, 26-24
• Cromwell def. South Ridge, 25-22, 26-24, 25-17
• Crosby-Ironton def. Hill City, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20
• Detroit Lakes def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-16, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22
• East Grand Forks def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23
• Eden Valley-Watkins def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 25-23, 25-12
• Floodwood def. Northland, 25-10, 25-8, 25-9
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 25-13, 25-21, 25-17
• Greenway def. Duluth Denfeld, 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 15-8
• Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20
• Hermantown def. Esko, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
• Houston def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-14, 25-20, 25-4
• Jackson County Central def. Heron Lake-Okabena, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21
• Kimball Area def. Upsala, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-5
• Lake City def. Winona Cotter, 25-14, 27-25, 25-16
• Little Falls def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-21, 25-12, 25-17
• Lyle/Pacelli def. Lanesboro, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-19
• Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-7, 25-15, 25-13
• Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-7, 25-12, 25-23
• Murray County Central def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
• Nevis def. Menahga, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal def. Rothsay, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
• North Woods def. International Falls, 25-16, 25-8, 23-25, 25-11
• Park Rapids def. Roseau, 25-13, 25-21, 25-22
• Pine Island def. Chatfield, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20
• Pine River-Backus def. Laporte, 25-9, 25-19, 25-12
• Pipestone Area def. Canby, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
• Renville County West def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19
• Rush City def. Barnum, 25-20, 25-17, 25-9
• Sacred Heart def. Kittson County Central, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 16-14
• Silver Bay def. McGregor, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20
• Spring Grove def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
• Stewartville def. Fillmore Central, 14-25, 25-16, 25-9, 25-12
• Virginia def. Two Harbors, 25-8, 25-21, 25-15
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pequot Lakes, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Triton, 25-16, 25-11, 25-20
• Wheaton-Herman-Norcross def. Battle Lake, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21
• Win-E-Mac def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 22-25, 13-25, 25-13, 25-20, 15-7
• Windom def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16
• Worthington def. Fulda, 25-17, 25-6, 25-13
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.