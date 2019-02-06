Unranked Stillwater beat Eden Prairie, No. 6 in Class 2A boys’ hockey, 7-5 at home on Tuesday night.

The teams traded goals throughout, but Joe Stengl scored off a rebound of an Evan Murr slapshot with just over three minutes remaining to put the Ponies ahead for good. It was his second goal of the game. It was also Stillwater’s first lead since getting the game’s first goal from Cooper Wylie in the opening period.

Adam Eisele scored the insurance goal for the Ponies, completing this hat trick on an empty-netter with 22 seconds left.

Jack Jensen and Spencer Rudrud both scored twice for the Eagles. Drew Holt had the other goal.

Eden Prairie outshot Stillwater 42-25.

Eagan 3, Lakeville South 2 (OT): Cullen Myhre scored the game-winning goal for the Wildcats midway through the extra period. He also assisted with Keegan Johnson on Michael Beneke’s power-play goal. Aidan Byrne also scored on a power play for Eagan. Adam Harey and Jack Novak scored for the Cougars. Derek Manzella made 39 saves to get the victory.

Simley 5, Red Wing 4 (OT): Cooper Bollman scored the game-winning goal for the Spartans. Noah Roitman had two goals and two assists for Simley. Cam Blue had a goal to force overtime and two assists for the Wingers.

Girls’ hockey

Wayzata 1, Maple Grove 0: Freshman Mckenna Hartle made her first varsity goal count as the Trojans closed out the regular season with a win. Stephanie Garvis made 22 saves to earn the shutout.

North Wright County 3, Buffalo 1: Sydney Lemke scored twice for the River Hawks. Mackenzie Bourgerie added a goal and two assists. Grayson Limke scored for the Bison. Anna LaRose made 20 saves for North Wright County.

Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 6, St. Francis/North Branch 1: Madelyn Skelton led the Bluejackets with a hat trick and an assist. Rilee Winters had a goal and two assists.

Boys’ basketball

Lakeville North 102, Burnsville 73: Tommy Jensen led the Class 4A, No. 6 Panthers with a season-high 32 points. Jack Rusch added 21. Hayden Johnson and Julian Quiroz-Hutchinson each scored 13 to lead the Blaze.

Edina 89, White Bear Lake 82: Senior Jack Middleton scored 31 points for the Hornets, surpassing 1,000 for his career. Jacob Hutson was close behind with 30. Jeremy Beckler scored 25 for the Bears.

Cooper 92, Richfield 81: Jalen Justice and Ryan Miles both scored 33 points to lead the Hawks and Spartans, respectively. Jalen Miller added 19 for Cooper.

Breck 67, Providence Academy 44: David Roddy had 32 points for the Mustangs. The Colorado State signee is averaging 29.7 points per game for the No. 6 team in Class 2A. Dylan Servais led the Lions with 17.

Hopkins 91, Minneapolis Henry 64: Zeke Nnaji scored 28 points, all in the first half, to lead the Royals. Kerwin Walton added 16. Mark Cambell had 20 points for the Patriots.

Girls’ basketball

Park Center 82, Coon Rapids 41: Adalia McKenzie continued her hot streak, scoring a season-high 42 points. Over the last four games, the sophomore has scored at least 31 points in each. The Pirates, No. 6 in Class 4A, are on a 17-game winning streak.

Lakeville South 68, Shakopee 59: Anna Harvey scored 23 points for the Cougars, who ended their three-game losing streak. Haylee Wheeler added 20. Jaley Coplin scored 23 for the Sabers.

Concordia Academy 85, Fridley 58: Lydia Lecher scored 32 points to lead the Beacons. Ivane Tensaie added 19. Ah’Janay Yancy had 19 points for the Tigers.