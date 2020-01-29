St. Michael-Albertville 67, Eden Prairie 65: Tessa Johnson scored a three-pointer with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to lead the Class 4A, No. 4-ranked Knights past the Eagles. The freshman guard posted a game-high of 21 points, while senior guard Mackenzie Kramer had 20 points.

Andover 75, Rogers 64: Senior guard Sydney White’s 30 points led the Huskies to a win over the Royals. Alyssa Gerth added 13 points for the Huskies. Ellie Buzelle led the Royals with 16 points.

Forest Lake 68, Irondale 51: Junior guard Logan Anderson tallied 34 points, giving the Rangers a Suburban East Conference victory over the Knights. Dora Okpara had 26 points for the Knights.

Boys’ basketball

Eden Prairie 100, St. Michael-Albertville 80: Senior guard John Henry scored 21 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Eagles (14-0) to victory over the Knights. The Eagles had five other players in double figures; Austin Andrews had 20, Drake Dobbs 18, Connor Christensen 14, Miles Frisch 12 and Cole Tiran 11. Kale Hoselton led the Knights with 14 points, while teammates Johnny Tennyson had 12 and Jack Carroll had 10.

Prior Lake 87, Lakeville North 84 (OT): Dawson Garcia scored 40 points, including four free throws in overtime, to lead the Lakers past the Panthers. Cooper Laufenburger had 20 points to lead the way for the Panthers.

Eastview 82, Shakopee 69: Wisconsin signee Steven Crowl scored 26 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 2 Lightning past the No. 4 Sabers. Jaylen James added 19 points and Ryan Thissen had 13. Senior forward Charlie Katona had 19 points to lead the Sabers.

Holy Angels 76, Columbia Heights 70: The Stars overcame a 12-point deficit with just seven minutes left in regulation to beat the Hylanders. Leading the charge was Matt Banovetz, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds. Emmett Johnson added 17 points for the Stars. Muja Burton led the Hylanders with 30 points. Jordan Jones had 23.

Girls’ hockey

Eastview 4, Apple Valley 3 (OT): Mikayla Kelley scored her second goal 5:04 into overtime time to give the Lightning a South Suburban Conference victory over the Eagles. Eastview took a 2-0 lead on goals by Nora Stepan with 3:27 left in the first period and Kelley 2:38 into the second period. Apple Valley’s Makayla Moran scored 2:22 later. Sydney Johnson and Moran scored at 4:13 and 8:17, respectively, in the third period to put the Eagles ahead 3-2. Avery Chesek tied the score 3-all on an even strength goal 3:04 later.

East Ridge 2, Stillwater 1 (OT): Senior forward Fiona Claugherty netted a goal 5:06 into overtime to lead the Raptors over the Class 2A, No. 6 Ponies. Stillwater’s Haley Eder-Zdechlik scored an even-strength goal 5:08 into the game. Lily Fetch tied the score 1-all 51 seconds into the second period.

Boys’ hockey

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 1: The Class 2A, No. 7 Raiders scored four third-period goals to upset the No. 6 Bears. Matthew Gleason started the comeback for the Raiders 3:20 into the last period. Jake Fisher scored at 7:02, Jack Nei on a power play at 10:48, and Gleason again at 15:43. The Bears jumped out to an early lead with a goal by Billy Rose 1:10 into the game.

