TUESDAY

adapted SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• Burnsville 3, South Washington County 2

• Minneapolis 12, St. Paul Humboldt 3

• South Suburban 8, St. Paul Johnson 3

PI DIVISION

• Robbinsdale/Hopkins 12, Park Center 1

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 3A

Section 2 • Semifinals

• Minnetonka def. Prior Lake, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

• Shakopee def. New Prague, 25-13, 25-14, 27-25

Section 3 • Semifinals

• Eagan def, Rosemount, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13

• East Ridge def. Eastview, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

Section 5 • Semifinals

• Champlin Park def. Rogers, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21

• Wayzata def. Osseo, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 16-14

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Armstrong def. Hopkins, 25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13

• Edina def. St. Louis Park, 25-22, 25-16, 25-9

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Andover def. Princeton, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21

• Forest Lake def. Grand Rapids, 25-9, 25-21, 25-19

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Moorhead def. Brainerd, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15

• Willmar def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 17-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14, 15-6

 

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Belle Plaine def. Jordan, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Waseca, 25-16, 24-26, 25-18, 25-13

• Norwood Young America def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

• St. Peter def. Maple River, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Marshall def. Luverne, 25-13, 25-5, 25-20

• Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

• Paynesville Area def. New London-Spicer, 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

• Redwood Valley def. Jackson County Central, 25-13, 8-25, 25-13, 19-25, 15-12

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Concordia Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-5, 25-9, 25-5

• Hill-Murray def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10

• Holy Angels def. St. Agnes, 25-16, 25-13, 25-8

• St. Paul Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• DeLaSalle def. Delano, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

• Rockford def. Mound Westonka, 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23

• Totino-Grace def. Providence Academy, 25-10, 25-16, 25-11

• Watertown-Mayer def. St. Anthony, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Annandale def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 17-15

• Foley def. Maple Lake, 21-25, 25-18, 25-9, 18-25, 16-14

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Melrose Area, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18

• Sauk Centre def. Albany, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Park Rapids Area def. Pequot Lakes, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

• Roseau def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 26-28, 25-13, 26-24, 27-25

 

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• BOLD def. Cleveland, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

• Mayer Lutheran def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14

• St. Clair def. Alden-Conger, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-5, 25-17, 25-8

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Adrian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-22, 25-17, 17-25, 25-12

• Minneota def. Canby, 25-8, 25-7, 25-12

• Red Rock Central def. Windom, 25-22, 13-25, 25-18, 25-22

• Wabasso def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Maranatha def. Heritage Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 23-25, 15-5

• Mounds Park Academy def. Legacy Christian, 25-15, 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-11

• New Life Academy def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

• Nova Classical def. West Lutheran, 25-12, 25-22, 25-10

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Osakis, 25-20, 25-4, 25-16

• Pine River-Backus def. Braham, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

• Royalton def. Benson, 25-15, 25-18, 25-27, 21-25, 15-10

• Rush City def. Nevis, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-13, 27-25, 25-13

• New York Mills def. Barnesville, 25-6, 25-17, 24-26, 15-25, 15-12

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Ada-Borup def. Lake of the Woods, 29-27, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15

• Sacred Heart def. Fosston, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 25-18

STATE TOURNAMENT

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

Saturday

At St. Olaf in Northfield

• Class 2A: 10 am

• Class 1A: 1 pm

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

Saturday

At St. Olaf in Northfield

• Class 2A: 11 am

• Class 1A: 2 pm