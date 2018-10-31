TUESDAY
adapted SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• Burnsville 3, South Washington County 2
• Minneapolis 12, St. Paul Humboldt 3
• South Suburban 8, St. Paul Johnson 3
PI DIVISION
• Robbinsdale/Hopkins 12, Park Center 1
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Minnetonka def. Prior Lake, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18
• Shakopee def. New Prague, 25-13, 25-14, 27-25
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Eagan def, Rosemount, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13
• East Ridge def. Eastview, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Champlin Park def. Rogers, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21
• Wayzata def. Osseo, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 16-14
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Armstrong def. Hopkins, 25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13
• Edina def. St. Louis Park, 25-22, 25-16, 25-9
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Andover def. Princeton, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21
• Forest Lake def. Grand Rapids, 25-9, 25-21, 25-19
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Moorhead def. Brainerd, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15
• Willmar def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 17-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14, 15-6
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Belle Plaine def. Jordan, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Waseca, 25-16, 24-26, 25-18, 25-13
• Norwood Young America def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
• St. Peter def. Maple River, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Marshall def. Luverne, 25-13, 25-5, 25-20
• Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
• Paynesville Area def. New London-Spicer, 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23
• Redwood Valley def. Jackson County Central, 25-13, 8-25, 25-13, 19-25, 15-12
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Concordia Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-5, 25-9, 25-5
• Hill-Murray def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10
• Holy Angels def. St. Agnes, 25-16, 25-13, 25-8
• St. Paul Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• DeLaSalle def. Delano, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
• Rockford def. Mound Westonka, 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23
• Totino-Grace def. Providence Academy, 25-10, 25-16, 25-11
• Watertown-Mayer def. St. Anthony, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Annandale def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 17-15
• Foley def. Maple Lake, 21-25, 25-18, 25-9, 18-25, 16-14
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Melrose Area, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18
• Sauk Centre def. Albany, 25-14, 25-12, 25-17
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Park Rapids Area def. Pequot Lakes, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17
• Roseau def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 26-28, 25-13, 26-24, 27-25
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• BOLD def. Cleveland, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20
• Mayer Lutheran def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14
• St. Clair def. Alden-Conger, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-5, 25-17, 25-8
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Adrian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-22, 25-17, 17-25, 25-12
• Minneota def. Canby, 25-8, 25-7, 25-12
• Red Rock Central def. Windom, 25-22, 13-25, 25-18, 25-22
• Wabasso def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Maranatha def. Heritage Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 23-25, 15-5
• Mounds Park Academy def. Legacy Christian, 25-15, 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-11
• New Life Academy def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
• Nova Classical def. West Lutheran, 25-12, 25-22, 25-10
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Osakis, 25-20, 25-4, 25-16
• Pine River-Backus def. Braham, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14
• Royalton def. Benson, 25-15, 25-18, 25-27, 21-25, 15-10
• Rush City def. Nevis, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-13, 27-25, 25-13
• New York Mills def. Barnesville, 25-6, 25-17, 24-26, 15-25, 15-12
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Ada-Borup def. Lake of the Woods, 29-27, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15
• Sacred Heart def. Fosston, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 25-18
STATE TOURNAMENT
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
Saturday
At St. Olaf in Northfield
• Class 2A: 10 am
• Class 1A: 1 pm
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
Saturday
At St. Olaf in Northfield
• Class 2A: 11 am
• Class 1A: 2 pm
