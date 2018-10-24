Fisher Marberg rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns to lead Spectrum to a 42-14 victory over Pine City in the Class 3A, Section 5 quarterfinals Tuesday.

Marberg, a senior who last month became the 15th player in state history to reach 5,000 career rushing yards, scored on a 20-yard TD run in the first quarter as the Sting opened a 14-0 lead. Early in the third quarter, Marberg broke free on fourth-and-1 for a 70-yard TD run which gave the Sting a 20-6 lead.

Marberg scored on another 70-yard run in the fourth quarter to extend the Sting's lead to 36-6. The Sting will play Mora in the semifinals Saturday. Mora defeated Minneapolis Henry 45-10 on Tuesday.

Northfield 10, Rochester John Marshall 7: Reed Roney kicked a 28-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to lift the Raiders to the victory in Class 5A, Section 1. Roney's kick was set up by a 54-yard pass from Mason Zick to Mitchell Stanchina.

St. Louis Park 49, Minneapolis Southwest 21: Aaron Ellingson rushed for 150 yards and two TDs and passed for 208 yards and three TDs to lead the Orioles past the Lakers in Class 5A, Section 5.

Mayer Lutheran 43, Parkers Prairie 30: Baden Noennig threw three TD passes and intercepted three passes on defense to lead the Crusaders to the victory in Class 1A, Section 4. Noennig returned one of his interceptions 45 yards for a TD in the second quarter. The Crusaders' Landon Meyer returned the second half kickoff 77 yards for a TD to break a 22-22 tie. Travis Yohnke, who was committed to North Dakota State, scored four TDs for Parkers Prairie.

Columbia Heights 49, St. Paul Como Park 6: Antonio Triplett Jr. rushed 17 times for 190 yards and four TDs and to spark the Hylanders in Class 4A, Section 4.

•Lyle/Austin Pacelli forfeited its Nine-Man, Section 1 quarterfinal game against defending state champion Spring Grove because of a lack of healthy players.

news services