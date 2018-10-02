TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: The Twins' winning percentage of .481 this year was actually better than the all-time franchise mark of .480 spanning the Senators and Twins.
hear this: For analysis of the Vikings defense and a way-too-long discussion of QB hand size, check out the Access Vikings podcast on startribune.com or iTunes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Whalen runs upbeat, intense first U women's basketball practice
Whalen, deep into preparation for her first year, has truly made the transition from Lynx player to Gophers coach.
Lynx
Staley guides U.S. to gold using calm demeanor
Dawn Staley knows the pressure that comes with coaching USA Basketball. It's gold medal or bust.
Twins
Buehler, Dodgers top Rockies 5-2; 6th straight NL West title
What a day for Walker Buehler. The rookie with the preternatural calm pitched the Los Angeles Dodgers to a record sixth consecutive NL West title.
Lynx
Challenge grows for U.S. to keep spinning gold in basketball
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi know that winning a World Cup keeps getting more difficult.
Gophers
Edwards helps Wisconsin defense bounce back
T.J. Edwards' interception on a tipped ball with 38 seconds left and Iowa down four helped seal the Badgers' victory.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.