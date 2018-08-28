TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

Perhaps in acquiring Brett Jones from the Giants, the Vikings benefited from New York needed to clear room to sign Odell Beckham Jr. He agreed to a five-year deal worth a reported $95 million Monday, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

WATCH THIS

If you thought a few months ago that this Twins at Cleveland series was going to help determine the AL Central winner, you were incorrect. But baseball is baseball. Twins at Cleveland, 6p.m., FSN.

Falvey

RANDOM FANDOM

"It takes time to build the type of organization that Derek Falvey and Thad Levine are aiming for. But they're going to have to have thick skin because the team has lost over 90 games in five of the last 7 years, the final record this year won't be much better, and the fans are fed up."

"nshore" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"One of the best to ever do it. Thank you @manuginobili for pushing the game forward and for showing players all around the world what i true champion looks like. #HOF"

@DwyaneWade